Father’s Day is coming up on June 21 and if dad is in Dubai and you’re looking to treat him – this is for you. We’ve rounded up a list of fun, exhilarating and relaxing spots you can treat dad to on Father’s Day, and he is sure to love it.

Here are 5 exciting Father’s Day deals to treat dad to in Dubai

The Smash Room

It’s hard being a parent so allow dad to let off a little steam by booking him this smashing experience. On Father’s Day, dads can enjoy a smash session at The Smash Room for a cool 15 per cent discount. It can be availed for either one adult package and one kids’ package, or two adult packages if the child is above 13 years old. Want to return? The Smash Room is opens from Tuesday to Monday and the basic package starts at Dhs199.

The Smash Room, Al Quoz 1, Tues to Mon, 12.30pm onwards, 15 per cent discount valid on Jun 25, basic package Dhs199. Tel:(0)4 339 7810. thesmashroomdxb.com

Dubai Autodrome

If you want to gift your dad a day of thrills, then you might want to consider one of the many experiences that are offered at Dubai Autodrome. Choose from options like Hot Laps, Ferrari GT Experience or F1 Experience for an enjoyable day out on the racetrack. Prices start at Dhs250 for riding with a professional instructor and go up to Dhs4,880 for a Ferrari 488 GT Experience. You can also purchase gift cards which can be customised to a value of choice.

Dubai Autodrome, Dubai Motor City, open Tues to Mon from 9am to 5pm, prices start at Dhs250. Tel: (0)4 367 8700. dubaiautodrome.com

CG Barbershop

Young lads are, more often than not, a reflection of their father and if you want to spend time together on Father’s Day, head to CG Barbershop in Dubai Media City. The barber is offering a cute Father’s Day deal for dads and sons to come in and get haircuts together for Dhs170. The offer is valid on June 18 only.

CG Barbershop, Arjaan by Rotana, Al Sufouh Complex, dad and son haircut at Dhs170, June 18 only. Tel: (0)4 227 4666. cgbarbershop.com

Ciel Spa at SLS Hotel

Is dad looking a little stressed? Gift him the perfect remedy – a spa experience in the clouds. SLS’s Ciel Spa, located on the 69th floor of the hotel, is offering an exclusive Father’s Day spa treatment on July 21. Dads can get a 40 per cent discount on any of Ciel Spa’s gentlemen’s tonic treatments, plus a 30 per cent discount on gentleman’s tonic retail products. The spa is open daily from 9am to 10pm. Prices vary and the offer is valid until the end of June.

Ciel Spa, SLS Hotel, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, Father’s Day deal valid until June end, Tel:(0)4 607 0654. cielspa.com

Address Sky View

Surprise dad with a well-deserved massage treatment. Address Sky View is offering a 60-minute back treatment and muscle easing back massage from June 17 to 25. The package costs Dhs450 per person, inclusive of a complimentary hot stone upgrade.

Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, June 17 to 25, Dhs 450 per person. Tel :(0)4 873 8882. addresshoteldubai.com.

