Considering venturing out of that comfort zone? This is your sign from above…

We’re firm believers of the summer glow-up – a state of mind, if you will, in which one presses upgrades on oneself. If you’re anything like us and you want to upgrade yourself, here’s a list of fun classes you can take in Dubai this summer.

Pottery at The Mud House Studio

Live out your cottage core dreams with hands-on pottery classes at The Mud House Studio. You can pick from their hand-building or wheel-throwing sessions, where you will learn all the right techniques to work with clay – by hand or on the wheel. One class is priced at Dhs210 with the tools and materials included.

The Mud House Studio, Al Quoz Industrial 3, Tue to Sun, Tel: (0)4 911 443, themudhousestudio.com

Painting at ARTfem

These guided painting workshops are the perfect opportunity to learn a new skill while meeting like-minded, interesting people. You can choose from a variety of pre-sketched pieces and paint away, all while enjoying a refreshing drink. The best part? Whether you’re great at stick figures or have the talents of da Vinci, everyone is welcome.

ARTfem, venue locations change, Tel: (0)58 573 0874, prices at artfemdxb.com

Meditation with Bharat Thakur

Ladies, Bharat Thakur’s Artistic Yoga is the place to go if you’re looking to relax, rejuvenate and recharge. The 40-minute meditation stress relief class will take you through ancient practices that are sure to unlock inner peace. The class is on-site and prices vary.

Bharat Thakur’s Artistic Yoga, across various locations in Dubai, prices vary, artisticyoga.com

Cake icing with Ribbons and Balloons

Besides mouth-watering sweet treats, this bakery also offers cake decoration classes. Students will be able to learn the 360-degree know-how of buttercream icing, including mixing. dyeing and piping beautiful designs on their cakes. Materials like dummies will be provided and no prior experience is required to take the two-day-long course.

Ribbons and Balloons, across several branches Tel: (0)4 269 9623, prices at rnbcakes.com

Improv at Studio Republik

The Improv 101 class at Studio Republik is the place to be for all the theatre and stand-up enthusiasts. If you’re looking to truly get out there, improve your confidence and take centre stage, this class will teach you all the skills you need to think on your feet.

Studio Republik, Eiffel Building 1, Tel: (800) 235 664, prices at studio-republik.com

Emirati heritage cooking classes at Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant

The Emirati cooking classes at Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant are a delightful taste of the local culture. Learn the basics of Emirati cooking, and how to make breakfast, lunch and dinner delicacies. The classes include welcome drinks and a photo session.

Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant, Al Fahidi, Tel: (0)55 180 2080, prices at alkhayma.com

Salsa at Studio Republik

If you prefer two to tango, a salsa class is the perfect activity to dive into with a partner. Studio Republik is offering beginners classes, so if you have two left feet but and don’t want to anymore, these are for you. Slide, step and shimmy into a great time!

Studio Republik, Eiffel Building 1, (800) 235 664, prices at studio-republik.com

Flower arrangement with Glamour Rose

Fresh flowers, expert florists and step-by-step explanations for different arrangement techniques – it’s the perfect rosey workshop. Glamour Rose will take you through the basics of floral artistry progressing into more complex methods. Bonus: You can take your creation home with you.

Glamour Rose, across several branches, Fri to Thu 9am to 12pm, Tel: (0)4 330 0052, prices at glamourrose.net

Bukhoor design and mixology with Oo La Lab

Surround yourself with enticing fragrances at the ‘Chemistry of Bukhoor’ perfumery workshop hosted by Oo La Lab. This sensorial experience invites guests to create a custom bukhoor scent that speaks to their personality. The two-hour class features traditional Arabian scents, oils and oud that you can take home. Classes are priced at Dhs400.

Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Tel: (0)52 361 2813, prices at uae.oola-lab.com

Italian cooking classes at Eataly

Learn to whip up a myriad of authentic Italian delicacies and regional dishes at Eataly’s cooking classes. The sessions will educate students on the complete Italian cuisine game while introducing them to live demonstrations, events and complimentary tastings at their many locations

Eataly, across several branches, prices at eatalyarabia.com

Images: Unsplash/Ardian Lumi, JD Mason and Andy Kelly