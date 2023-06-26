We’re cool for the summer…

Another scorching summer has rolled by, and if you’re planning on spending time in the city, then you might be on the lookout for some activities to keep you occupied.

Whether it’s a daycation with friends or shopping with the family, here are 9 fun things to check out in Dubai in July.

Enjoy the arty party at Alserkal Avenue

When: selected dates in July

Over the month of July, visitors to Alserkal Avenue can enjoy exhibitions at multiple galleries. Exhibiting until July 21, The Third Line gallery is showing off a trio of thought provoking collections – A country without a door or windows; Isthmus; and Stop counting the waves following me, you seabirds! Plus, experience the curated snapshots of living through unrest and turmoil in Iran with the moving artwork collection of Strange Fruit at Green Art Gallery until July 29.

alserkal.online/events

Get tees for two with Topgolf’s summer deal

When: June 5 to August 31

Enjoy an hour free with every hour of gameplay purchased at gamified sports hub, Topgolf. This weekday deal scores you one hour for Dhs140, the second one is free and then extra top-up sessions can be purchased at Dhs70 per 30 minutes. The offer is valid Mondays through Fridays from 10am to 3pm.

topgolfdubai.ae

Shop indoors at Ripe Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ripe Market (@ripemarket)

When: Every Saturday

With the outdoor temps now firmly in full furnace form and to ensure comfortable shopping, Ripe Market has moved indoors for the summer. Every Saturday from 10am to 9pm, you’ll find all those hype Ripe knick-knacks in Dubai Festival Plaza and Times Square Centre (also open every Sunday except July 16).

@ripemarket

Welcome back, Dubai Summer Surprises

When: Until September 3

A highly-anticipated summer shopping bonanza, Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) is back for another season. Running for ten weeks, this year’s DSS includes offers, events, and entertainment. Keep a look out for daily surprises, shop-and-win deals and competitions to nab yourself some banging bargains.

@visitdubai

Get active indoors at Dubai Sports World

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Sports World (@dubaisportsworld)

When: Until September 10

The 13th edition of Dubai Sports World brings together nine different sports across 40 courts and pitches. There’s a gym and the option for daily pay-as-you-go classes offering HIIT, yoga, martial arts and others. You’ll also be able to give your competitive streak a good run, with all sorts of sports tournaments.

@dubaisportsworld

Experience Parenting Hell live

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parenting Hell Podcast (@parentinghell)

When: July 3

Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe of the hit podcast Parenting Hell are heading to Dubai Opera this month for a live version of their chucklesome pod. It launched in 2020, taking jabs at parenting fails in these trying times. Prices for a seat on the naughty step start at Dhs295.

dubaiopera.com

LOL @ Laughter Factory

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parenting Hell Podcast (@parentinghell)

When: July 21, 22, 27, 28, 29

This is your invite to ROFL this summer with The Selfdrive Laughter Factory. July’s stand-up selection includes Adam Bloom, Michael Fabbri, and Red Richardson who are all just gagging to get you giggling. Prices start at Dhs160.

thelaughterfactory.com

Watch F1 laps with a discount on the taps at The Irish Village

When: July 2, 9, 23, 30

F1 fans, don’t miss out on the live track screening action at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. Happening every Sunday except the third Sunday of the month, The Irish Village finds itself in pole position to serve you draught pulled pints starting from Dhs38.

@theirishvillage

Plan a summer daycay at Nikki Beach…

When: Until August 15

A showstopper on the beach club scene, Nikki Beach Dubai will be open from Tuesday to Sunday, 11am to 8pm, so don’t forget to schedule a getaway before the venue closes its doors for the summer on August 15. Make sure to soak up some sun, and take full advantage of their stunning private pools, sunbeds and cabanas.

dubai-bc.nikkibeach.com

Images: Instagram/ Supplied