Tournaments, new unreleased games and the classics…

Gamers, get off your gaming desks this weekend and head on over to Expo City Dubai for GameExpo – the region’s biggest ever and most exciting esports and games festival.

The gaming festival is part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival and will feature a line-up of tournaments, all-time gaming classics, unreleased games and unmissable family fun activations. The three-day action-packed event takes place from Friday, June 23 to 25 at Hall 1 South of the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai.

Ticket prices start from Dhs15.75 for children ages seven to 12 for a day, and Dhs31.50 per adult (early bird). You can get a three-day pass for Dhs36.75 (early bird).

Here’s what to expect

Head to du Gamers District where Industry giants in the gaming world from Xbox to PlayStation, Ubisoft, Capcom, and more are offering family fun activations and esports tournaments.

There will even be a retro zone packed with vintage games from the 1980s and 2000 era. On the opposite end of the spectrum, you also have a chance to explore the new world of virtual reality and new web 3.0 games.

You can also catch a contest between some of the world’s biggest gamers. The best of the local talent from Dubai will also be present along with players from the wider region.

Boardgame fans, you aren’t forgotten about. At the Tabletop Zone, engage in unique board games, remote car racing and robot making. There are even giant sizes games, puzzles and escape room riddle games.

For shoppers, head to Narrows – a haven for art enthusiasts and gamers, where you can shop from Dubai’s best homegrown retail and local talented artists. Expect gaming accessories, merch, captivating print and digital art, 3D prints and more.

And of course, it won’t be a festival without a food and beverage zone. Fuel up, indulge your cravings or grab a delicious snack to go before you get back to some button-smashing fun.

For more information, visit dubaiesportsfestival.com

GameExpo, Dubai Esports and Games Festival, Expo City Dubai, June 23 to 25, ticket prices vary. @dxbesportsfest

Featured image: Unsplash

Article images: Supplied and Unsplash