Sponsored: The summer offer is valid on all face and body treatments, from now until August 31…

In need of some R&R? Let’s face it, we could all do with a bit of pampering right now. Cleopatra Spa in Wafi City has just unveiled a beautiful new look and to celebrate they’re offering 50 per cent off treatments until the end of August.

And that’s not all: With every treatment guests can enjoy exclusive access to the spa’s sauna, pool, jacuzzi, and steam room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleopatra’s Spa Wafi City (@cleopatrasspawafi)

For the ultimate relaxing spa experience in Dubai this summer, Cleopatra’s has a wide selection of face and body treatments so you can pamper yourself head to toe.

From superfood facials to Balinese body massages, cupping to Hijama, each of Cleopatra’s treatments has been curated with the four pillars of wellness in mind: nutrition, movement, psychological health, and bodywork.

You’ll find a full range of massages, facials, and body wraps, with affordable pricing – and that’s even before you take off the 50 per cent discount.

Don’t forget you’ll also have access to the steam room, sauna, indoor pool, and jacuzzi so be sure to make a day of it to fully enjoy the experience.

Ready for your glow-up? The spa is open daily from 9am to 9pm, to book your treatment call (0)4 324 7700.

Cleopatra’s Spa, Wafi City, Oud Metha Road, Dubai. 50 per cent off until August 31. Daily 9am to 9pm. Tel:(0)4 324 7700. cleopatras-spa.com / @cleopatrasspawafi

Images: Supplied