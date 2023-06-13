Sponsored: Brands including Splash, Max and Forever 21 will be showcasing their latest collections…

If your wardrobe is in need of a summer refresh, then you need to know about The Ramp. Taking place at Silicon Oasis’ new shopping destination, Silicon Central, The Ramp is a new, multi-brand fashion event that will see a selection of brands such as OVS and Forever 21 showcase their latest drops.

Whether you’re enhancing your staycation wardrobe, or jetting off on an international escape, summer is the perfect opportunity to switch up your style. And if you’re not sure where to start, The Ramp is here to help. Running from Friday June 16 to Sunday June 18, there will be three days of fashion shows taking place in the heart of the mall. All the partaking retailers are found within Silicon Central, so if you spot something you like, you’ll be able to go and snap it up straight away.

Promising to be a showcase of style, creativity and inspiration, the multi-brand show will take place each evening at Silicon Central’s Mall Atrium from 7pm. Across the three days, you’ll be able to see free fashion shows of the summer collections from brands including Lulu Fashion Store, Tanishq, OVS, Splash, Brands For Less, Splash, Max, Malabar and Forever 21 x Cotton On.

Looking to upgrade your eyewear? Eye Express will be debuting their latest styles on Friday June 16. Need to fit out the little ones too? Be sure to check out the Babyshop showcase on Sunday June 18.

About Silicon Central Mall

A place to shop, dine and unwind, Silicon Central Mall is the new leisure and retail hub of Dubai Silicon Oasis. Inside the 81,5000 sqm space, you’ll find an array of fashion, beauty and homewares stores. Alongside shopping, you can get pampered at Tips & Toes salon, see the latest blockbusters at the 12-screen cinema, or work up a sweat at the UFC Gym. You can learn a new skill at Melodica Music Centre, test your skills at the entertainment centre and then fuel up at an array of 24 cafes and restaurants.

The Ramp, Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis, 7pm onwards, Jun 16 to 18. @siliconcentral