The perfect outing for you and the family…

Not only are there some pretty spectacular meet and greets with your favourite characters but at Motiongate this summer, but kids get free tickets with every paying adult at Motiongate and Legoland Dubai.

If you’re looking for a fun way to keep the kids busy throughout the summer, then look no further than taking a trip down to Dubai Parks and Resorts that is entirely free for the children…

kids go free

That’s right, throughout the summer, kids will be able to experience all that the Dubai Parks and Resorts properties have to offer – for free.

Whether you’re wanting to take your little ones on thrilling rollercoasters at Motiongate Dubai or splash through the Legoland water park, with every paying adult the kids get a free ticket.

The gift that keeps on giving

This summer, Dubai Parks and Resorts is footing the bill with a free Careem ride from anywhere in Dubai straight to Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Whether you’re going to Motiongate, Legoland or the Legoland Water Park, when buying four or more tickets, you will receive a two-way Careem transfer for the day on top of the free tickets for the kids.

Starting from Dhs295, you can purchase your tickets from the theme park’s website upon which you receive a promo code to book your Careem.

If you’re looking to extend your thrill-seeking further afield, the UAE has plenty of spectacular deals that the residents of the UAE can take advantage of.

Dubai Park and Resorts, Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai. 11am to 9pm. Dhs295 day tickets. Tel:(0)4 820 0000. dubaiparksandresorts.com