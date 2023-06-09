Cyclists take note…

Get ready for the inaugural night ride as part of a series of sporting events, hosted by Modon. The first night ride will take place this weekend at Hudayriyat Island, on Saturday, June 10 from 5.30pm to 10pm.

The races will take place from Gate B, on Hudariyat Island, on the ADCC Cycle Track. Entry is priced at Dhs40 for adults and Dhs30 for kids.

Want to ride my bicycle

There are four different races taking place, a men’s race which is 40 kilometres long, a women’s race which is 30 kilometres and two junior’s races that are 10 and 20 kilometres.

The community event aims to provide cyclists with an unforgettable experience while also reinforcing the Island’s reputation as leading sports destination in Abu Dhabi.

Enthusiasts will be wheely excited because this is the first time that cyclists will be able to reverse-ride the closed cycling track. The races will be lit up with ambient lighting and music throughout the race to keep you going.

All participants will also receive discount vouchers from the Modon destinations, winners will receive gift vouchers and of course medals.

Registration details

You can register for the night race from two different websites, my.raceresult.com or gulfmultisport.com – there will be no registration on the day or at Hudayriyat Island so be sure to register before you arrive.

If you don’t have a bicycle, that’s okay. You can rent a bike from Wolfis on the day or bring your own bike along for the ride.

Hudayriyat Island, Gate B, ADCC Cycle Track, Abu Dhabi, Sat June 10 from 5.30m to 10pm. Dhs40 for adults, Dhs30 for kids. register here.

Images: Supplied