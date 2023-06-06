This is so paw-some…

Taken everything into consideration and ready to adopt a pet? This is the right event for you.

A huge pet adoption festival – what could be the largest in the UAE, is taking place this weekend in Dubai on Saturday, June 10 at Souk Al Marfa. The event will see local animal rescues and shelters in the UAE coming together bringing dogs, cats and other animals looking for a forever home. It takes place from 2pm to 10pm.

The event is bought together by PETME Magazine, Pet Festival UAE, and our friends at Doggie Adventures UAE. It’s free to attend and you may bring your little ones, but you’ll have to keep the furry ones at home.

What to expect?

Expect to see wagging tails and panting smiles from pets from rescue organizations including Mayya K9 Adoptions, Bubbles Pets Rescue, Furrballs Animal Welfare Organization, House of Hounds, Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre, Sahara Kennel Rescue and Smuro.

If you’re unsure about how the process works – be it fostering; volunteering; or adoption, just ask the friendly staff who will be more than happy to help you out.

The venue will also host a number of activities for the whole family including faces painted, a magic show, a petting farm, and more. It takes place indoors which makes it perfect for the whole family for an educational and fun day out.

You can also expect a fun doggy fashion show, market stalls and even dog training demonstrations. if you’re hungry, there will be food and drink stalls, and you can even shop for products for your pet.

For more information on the event, call 052 5656440 or 055 676 9456 or stay up to date on @festival.pet.uae

And remember… Adopt, don’t shop!

Souk Al Marfa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, Sat June 10 2pm to 10pm, free entry. @festival.pet.uae @doggie_adventures_in_dubai

Images: Unsplash