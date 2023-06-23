Sponsored: The venue still offers a semi-outdoor clubbing experience, while maintaining a cool 23 Degrees…

The arrival of the summer typically means the departure of the city’s top alfresco party spots – but not this year. SKY2.0 have created a first-of-its-kind solution to ensure they can keep the party going all summer long. Rejoyce party people, you can still hit up your favourite nights out.

If you’re worried about scorching summer temperatures cramping your style, don’t be, because SKY2.0 has the solution. While still retaining a semi open-air clubbing experience that this D3 superclub is known and loved for, the venue has created an advanced system that maintains the temperature at a refreshing 23 degrees Celsius. So, you can turn up the heat without breaking a sweat.

With a cooling capacity equivalent to a large shopping mall, SKY2.0 will continue to serve up the ultimate Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, so you can drink, dance and party the nights away all through the summer season. “ With an unmatched 250 tons of air conditioning power, we have set a new standard of comfort never seen before in any semi-outdoor venue,” explains SKY2.0’s general manager of their first-of-its-kind feat.

B.I.G Thursdays

Wind into the weekend early with B.I.G THURSDAY, which promises hip-hop, R&B and Afro hits spinning all night long.

BOOMBOX

On Friday, it’s the turn of BOOMBOX, a feel-good Friday night that gets you ready for the weekend with floor-filling hits under the twinkling of disco balls and neon lights. It’s guaranteed to get you dancing.

SIGNATURE SATURDAY

Embark on a musical voyage that transcends genres as the city’s biggest resident DJs spin on Signature Saturday. Expect the unexpected.

Each night the venue is open from 10.30pm, and as well as all your favourite sips and serves, you can enjoy an array of Asian bites from a menu that includes an array of starters, sushi rolls and platters. It’s a winning formula for a brilliant night out.

SKY2.0, Dubai Design District, 10.30pm to 4am, Thurs, Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 587 6333, skydubai.com, @sky2.0dubai