Keeping the children entertained in Dubai during summer can be tough, which is why this summer Fun City Dubai is the perfect place to let the little ones blow off some steam.

The indoor amusement venue is filled with colourful play areas, ball pits, exciting activities, rides, video games, and more. In other words: It’s almost impossible for the little ones to get bored.

This summer, your kids can play all day all month at the play area for just Dhs135, as well as five free ‘blue’ plays that can be used on any big or kiddie rides and video games in-store.

Fun City is suitable for the whole family with massive colourful soft play area, adrenaline-pumping rides, bumper cars, ball games, and even the latest video games.

And with six locations around Dubai, and 12 locations in the UAE, the fun never stops. Find your nearest Fun City at either: Mercato Mall, Oasis Mall, Motor City, Century Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, or Arabian Center.

Got a birthday party coming up?

Fun City Dubai also has fantastic party packages for every age group. Let Fun City take the stress off the party planning (and clearing up) for you, so all you have to do is send out the invites.

Party packages start from Dhs75 on weekdays and Dhs95 on weekends, with tons of add-on options including meals, entertainment, balloons, and prizes so you can make it your own.

Fun City Dubai, Mercato Mall, Oasis Mall, Motor City, Century Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, or Arabian Center. Dhs135 per month for a limited time only. funcity.ae

