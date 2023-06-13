Sponsored: Where the snow and the sand meet…

This summer, Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates has made your staycation decision-making, easier than ever. That’s because they have some summer specials that you won’t want to miss.

Grubs up

The restaurants at the Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates offer a wide variety of cuisines and experiences ready and waiting to be experienced.

Aspen

At Aspen, guests can start the day with a leisurely breakfast before hitting the mall. There are a few options to take advantage of: A Persian-style set menu breakfast will cost Dhs85 or, if you’d prefer, there is a healthy set menu priced at Dhs150, while an English-style breakfast is priced at Dhs150. Breakfast is served from 8am to 11.30am.

Olea

After you’ve enjoyed your shop around the mall, head back to Olea and try out their KiloMeater kebab. Available for lunch and dinner, indulge in a 1.5-metre-long kebab skewer that is accompanied by a range of mezze and soft drinks. Priced at Dhs225 per person, daily from 12.30pm onwards.

Salero

Explore stunning Spain without having to leave Dubai. At Salero guests are encouraged to enjoy all that Spain has to offer. Food, wine and of course flamenco dancers. Enjoy three glasses of wine priced at Dhs150. Expect flamenco dancers on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for lunch.

Residents discount

UAE residents will be able to enjoy 20 per cent off on the best available room rate as well as an upgrade when they book a grand deluxe room and above.

Not only do you get early check-in and late check-out, kids aged 12 and under go free. The package is even inclusive of two tickets to Ski Dubai per stay.

To top it all off guests will also receive 20 per cent off on food and drinks (excluding alcohol) at the hotel restaurant.

Take the time to travel

As part of the summer offer, Kempinski Hotels are providing all guests with the chance to stay a little bit longer. When you book for three nights, you will avail 15 per cent off. Stay for six nights and avail 20 per cent off.

The offer is valid between May 1 and September 30, 2023.

Kempinski Hotel, Mall of The Emirates. Tel: (0)4 341 0000, email reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com. kempinski.com

Images: Supplied