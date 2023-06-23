Sponsored: From inventive savoury options to the sweetest treats…

The secret to the perfect French toast is the bread according to La Brioche. And they would know. This popular French Cafe has been in the business of serving up authentic all-day fare in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for more than 30 years.

This summer for a limited time only, La Brioche is set to celebrate the beloved French Toast with a menu fully dedicated to the fluffy, sugary, sweet delicacy. Created with buttery Brioche made from the finest flour and butter from France, and baked fresh every day using a traditional Normandy recipe, it’s an unmissable sweet treat worth making plans around.

Putting a savoury twist on the sweet classic, options range from flavourful mushroom bourguignon and creamy cajun shrimps to indulgent sweet options like banana brulee, chocolate and caramelised cinnamon apple. Best of all, these fabulous French toasts are all priced between Dhs55 and Dhs65.

About La Brioche

A legacy cafe brand with a rich history across the region, La Brioche first opened in Khalidiya, Abu Dhabi in 1984. Today, La Brioche operates in 27 locations across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain & Dubai, all of which serve their guests with top quality pastries and bakery items. Locations across the capital include Abu Dhabi Mall, Galleria Mall, Najda Street and Yas Mall; while in Dubai you’ll find La Brioche in Bay Avenue, Dubai Hills Mall and City Centre Mirdif

All of the La Brioche venues have been designed to aesthetically replicate a cosy French cafe, with an always welcoming vibe, relaxed feel and beautiful French decor. Each of the well trained culinary teams is led by French and French educated chefs, putting the renowned practices known and loved in French cooking into their recipes.

Find out more at labriocheuae.com