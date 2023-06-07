Where to get your falaf-dog fix…

Ah, the humble chickpea-based bliss in a bite. Here at What’s On HQ, we are fans of the deep-fried fritter. There are plenty of restaurants that serve up falafels in Dubai and if you weren’t aware (neither were we until recently) there is an entire day to celebrate falafels, which happens to be fall on June 12.

In celebration of International Falafel Day – here are 4 of our favourite restaurants that serve falafels in Dubai.

Operation Falafel

It’s an obvious win, if falafel is in the name then that guarantees it will serve up some of the best falafels in town. Our go-to? A falafel platter that comes with eight falafels and all the trimmings you need to make the ultimate falafel sandwich.

Operation Falafel, various locations around Dubai. @operationfalafel

Allo Beirut

It’s a quintessential Lebanese restaurant to check out in Dubai, whether you’re ordering in or heading to one of their many branches scattered around the city. Allo Beirut is home to all things Lebanese cuisine – which of course includes the apples (read falafel) of our eyes. Served on a platter as well as in a variety of sandwiches.

Allo Beirut, various locations around Dubai. @allobeirutstreetfood

Al Hallab

Categorised as a hot starter, but is the main event of any Levant meal to us (apart from a good fattet chicken) All Hallab’s falafels come as a platter as well and are served with veggies, tahini and pickles.

Al Hallab, various locations around Dubai. @alhallabuae

Mantoushe – Lebanese Fusion

Falafels that look and feel homemade, and while they come as a side with only three pieces, Mantoushe Street’s falafels are flavoured to perfection. Dipped in tahini, they are crunchy on the outside as you’d hope with a middle that is anything but dry.

Mantoushe Street, various locations around Dubai. mantoushe.com

Images: Instagram and Unsplash