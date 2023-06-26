Does Love Vibe pass the vibe check?

The UAE’s insatiable love for Instagrammable cafés has showed no signs of slowing down. And pretty pink concept Vibe has been at the forefront of that movement in Dubai for some time now. The first café launched in Jumeirah, while the second, a licenced outpost in DIFC, came soon after. Now, the Vibe team has expanded to the capital, and developed its nomenclature to offer ‘a more sophisticated version’ of its classic design, in the form of Love Vibe.

Found in Khalifa City Community Market, the bright, airy space is hard to miss, with its signature pink furniture, neon signage and rose-hued staff uniforms.We pull out a stylish pink chair under the words ‘don’t kill my Vibe’ lit-up in neon LED.

The digital menu takes us through a myriad of punny, pop culture-inspired menu items from ‘what she order? Fish filet’ to ‘worth every penne’. This outpost isn’t licensed, but that doesn’t stop the drinks selection from being varied and exciting. We begin with a refreshing virgin strawberry mojito (Dhs29), which is presented with plenty of strawberry slices and mint.

Since we never met a fritter we didn’t like, we begin with wild mushroom fritters with sweet chilli mayo (Dhs45 for four). Our streak continues, the deep-fried spheres are delicious, oozing with tasty, creamy filling with just the right amount of crunch. We also dig into the beetroot hummus (Dhs35), which is a large portion of suitably fuchsia dip accompanied by light, thin tortilla chips. The hummus is flavourful and moreish, but there are mains on the way.

Drawn in by the description, we order the ‘braise yourself’ (Dhs159). Slow braised wagyu is served in a mushroom and pepper jus, topped with crispy potatoes. The meat is tender, breaks apart easily, and absorbed the flavour of the jus, our only critique is the potatoes were not as crispy as we’d have liked. From the pasta section we opt for ‘the pesto is yet to come’ (Dhs65). A generous portion arrives, coated in homemade basil pesto. There’re also sundried tomatoes, chicken strips, and chilli cheese crumbs, which add a delightful flavour to the dish.

For those with a sweet tooth, a display of freshly made cakes is available to choose from, or the signature pink pancakes (Dhs61) are the way to go.

What’s On Verdict: A reasonably priced addition to Abu Dhabi’s café scene, that’s about more than just pretty décor.

Love Vibe Cafe, Khalifa City Community Market, Abu Dhabi, daily 7am to 11pm. Tel: (0)2 622 0393. lovevibecafe.com

Images: Supplied