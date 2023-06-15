Sponsored: An upgrade worth your dirhams…

For a professional ride-hailing service like no other, look no further than Blacklane – a new chauffeur-driven experience launched in Dubai that will leave a lasting impression.

Blacklane allows guests to connect with academy-trained chauffeurs with a few taps of a button on the Blacklane app and you’re guaranteed to show up to your destination in style.

Blacklane offers both one-way and return journeys, so you’re in good hands both, before and after your plans. You can make hourly bookings so if you’re sure of your schedule, you will have your chauffeur waiting for you to whisk you home.

Blacklane even has the option of daily bookings, so you can be well-prepared before your next Dubai outing – be it a meeting or a night to paint the town red.

Backed by a strong training program, you’re in good professional hands and ladies, there are even female chauffeurs available which you can request for.

Curious about prices? Well, your chic trip from Media One Hotel to Atlantis The Palm will cost you around Dhs91.

About your ride

The Blacklane fleet of cars is easily identifiable bragging a chic two-toned hue of black and white. But it’s not all looks, the cars have a lot to offer to make your ride as comfortable and unique as possible.

The luxurious all-electric Mercedes-EQS brags a number of cool features including a 360 cooling system – perfect to cool you down during the summer. The car even has an advanced air filtration system, so you can breathe easily. Each seat provides optimal comfort with ventilation, but the best news? The seats have an in-chair massage function, so you will be able to relax during your trip.

To keep you hydrated on a warm summer’s day, you will have refreshing still and sparkling water available to quench your thirst.

How do I book?

When booking, all you have to do is set your pick up and drop off point, the date and time (if it’s for a future booking) and your vehicle class. The final step is to confirm your booking and payment method.

The first-class Mercedes-Benz EQS can fit three passengers and two suitcases – so you can ride to the airport in style.

Have a change in plans? You will be able to amend the booking if it’s within the hour of your travel time. And if you’re running late? You will get 5 minutes of wait time for on-demand services, 15-minutes on pre-booked services and an hour for pre-booked airport pickup.

Images: Blacklane