Sponsored: There’s a reason this restaurant is well-known by locals and tourists…

If you’ve been to Huqqa in Dubai Mall before, you’ve probably treated yourself to a delicious fusion of contemporary and traditional flavours. Well, the popular chic contemporary restaurant and lounge is now serving up sushi, so you have another delicious reason to roll on over.

On the menu, you’ll find a carefully crafted selection of sushi rolls that combines traditional techniques with innovative ingredients and flavours. The standout is the unagi roll featuring a combination of grilled eel, creamy avocado, radish pickles, and a hint of Philadelphia cheese – all wrapped in a delicate layer of nori and rice and topped with spicy tenkats and drizzled with a tangy unagi sauce – a guaranteed symphony of flavours in your mouth.

For vegetarians, there’s a cheese mango roll featuring fresh mango, creamy avocado and Philadelphia cheese wrapped in sushi rice and nori. It’s refreshing and light and offers a burst of flavour and texture.

For those who are a fan of spice – the spicy salmon roll is the way to go. It features a medley of salmon, creamy avocado, sweet mango and spicy mayo in sushi rice and nori with a touch of spicy tenkats.

Besides sushi, you will find a number of traditional Turkish and Mediterranean dishes from succulent grilled meats and fresh seafood to vibrant salads, hearty pastas, and delectable desserts. And they’ve all been handcrafted by skilled chefs using only the finest ingredients available.

For sips, there’s a wide selection of premium refreshing mocktails and, for those looking to sit back and relax – an impressive unique shisha. There are gorgeous unobstructed views of the Dubai Mall fountain show to keep you entertained.

It’s a stunning location to celebrate a special occasion or if you’re looking to just simply enjoy a night out. Make your reservations on 800 48772.

Huqqa Dubai, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, open daily 10am to 2am. Tel: (800) 48772. @huqqame

Images: Supplied by Huqqa