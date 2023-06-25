There are updates to public transport timings, too…

Staying in Dubai to celebrate the Eid Al Adha holidays? Take note, as there are a number of changes that Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority have announced with regards to paid parking, Dubai Metro timings, and more.

Here’s what you need to know.

Free parking in Dubai

RTA has announced that there will be free parking in Dubai over the Eid Al Adha holidays. The free parking in Dubai is valid from Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30. The free parking doesn’t apply to multi-storey parking.

Public transportation

Dubai Metro

Trains on both the Dubai Metro Red and Green Line over the public holidays from June 26 to 30 will run from 5am to 1am (the following day).

On June 25 and July 2, the metro will run from 8am to 1am (the following day).

Dubai Tram

On June 26 to 30 and July 1, the Dubai Tram will run from 6am to 1am (the following day).

One June 25 and July 2, the tram will run from 9am to 1am (the following day).

Public Bus

If you travel by the public bus, take note of the change in timings over the long public holiday.

Monday to Thursday: 4.30am to 12.30am (the following day)

Friday: 5am to 1am (the following day)

Saturday and Sunday: 6am to 1am (the following day)

For timings for the intercity buses, marine transport including water bus, water taxi and abras; and Dubai Ferry visit this link here.

Service-Provider Centres

All service-provider centres and Customers Happiness Centres will be closed from Tuesday, June 27 to 30. The technical testing will open on Friday, June 30, and halls will reopen on Saturday, July 1.

Customers Happiness Centres

Customer Happiness Centres will be closed from Tuesday, June 27 to 30 except for Al-Kifaf Happiness Centre which will remain open.

Smart Customers Happiness Centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Barsha, and RTA Head Office will operate as usual.

For more information, visit rta.ae

Images: RTA and Getty Images