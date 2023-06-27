Get ready for a season of stunning culture…

Dubai Opera has just unveiled a brand new season of performances to excite, inspire and evoke tears. Starting in September, Dubai Opera will host the Hungarian State Opera along with the Hungarian National Ballet for the first time in the UAE.

There are a total of 15 engaging performances to grace the stage at the Dubai Opera for the next season. However, to make things simpler we have chosen the four we are most excited for.

Swan Lake

A timeless tale of love and magic, presented by the Hungarian State Opera and Hungarian National Ballet brings their rendition of the exquisite Swan Lake. Taking place from September 8 to September 10 – mark your calendars for this gorgeous ballet.

Macbeth

The gripping Shakespearean tragedy will be presented by the acclaimed English Touring Theatre. After the success of their tour of Othello in 2018, get ready for the riveting journey for power and redemption with Macbeth. The performances will be held on November 3, 4 and 5.

Madama Butterfly

Bare witness to the tragic and heart-wrenching story of love, sacrifice the cultural clash in this beloved opera. Also presented by the Hungarian State Opera the performance promises to be a captivating experience. The opera will take place on September 12 and 13.

Matteo Bocelli

The extraordinary talent of Matteo Bocelli will grace our stage on December 21. The son of renowned opera singer Adrea Bocelli will serenade the audience with his stunning interpretations of classical and contemporary songs.

Other performances include legendary Brazillian performer Gilberto Gil, as well as the likes of Kenny and David Garrett. You can also expect to be emersed in the soulful melodies of a Grammy-winning group from Mali, Tinariwen. Legendary rock band Jethro Tull will also bring their iconic sounds to Dubai this season.

Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, performances dates and pricing vary. dubaiopera.com

