Looking for a new watering hole to mix up your drinking circuit? With a new year comes a slew of new bars in Dubai to try. Whether it’s an underground drinking den or a sleek rooftop with incredible views, these are the best new bars in Dubai you need to try.

Opens June 15: McGettigan’s, Dubai Science Park

McGettigan’s has long been popular in Dubai for its hearty Irish pubs, which can be found in locations such as JLT, Madinat Jumeirah, and DWTC. As of June 15, you can get your dose of Irish craic at the newest branch inside the Holiday Inn & Suites, Dubai Science Park. Guests can expect all the offerings we’ve come to know and love, from traditional Irish cuisine, live sports, daily happy hour, Saturday brunches, and live entertainment in a homely, welcoming atmosphere.

McGettigan’s Dubai Science Park, Al Barsha South. Opening June 15. Tel: (0)4 567 1400.mcgettigansdsp.com.

Alma Bar

From Soho London all the way to Dubai International Financial Centre, Alma Bar is an opulent cocktail bar that is set to deliver an experience unlike any other for its patrons. Located within Sucre, Alma Bar is an enchanting venue that claims to celebrate the union of art, creativity and culture. Inspired by vintage glamour and the spirit of the modern-day Middle East, the venue is promising a fusion of eras from across the globe while also paying tribute to the past and the present.

Alma Bar, inside Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, open Mon to Thu 6pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 6pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 227 5569. @almabardubai

Above Eleven A Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven, serves a menu of fine Japanese Peruvian fusion flavours, colourful cocktails and a top array of live tunes that range from salsa nights to a rotation of live DJs. The industrial-chic interior comes with exposed brickwork and large windows that will make the most of the stunning skyline views. Huge trees, dim lighting, and pops of teal and ruby are sure to pack Above Eleven with Instagrammable moments. Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm open daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 666 1420 @aboveelevendubai Seven Tales Izakaya-style speakeasy bar 7 Tales is located on the upper floor of Jason Atherton’s new restaurant, City Social. 7 Tales boasts funky design elements including a bespoke, effervescent graffiti wall and ceiling by talented graffiti artist, Gary Yong. Guests will enjoy a selection of specialist Japanese gin, whiskey, sake, and cocktails exclusively handcrafted by the talented bar team as well as Asian-inspired bar bites from the kitchen. 7 Tales at City Social Dubai, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Mon to Thur 5pm to 2am, Fri to Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 402 2222. citysocialdubai.com

Ria

Taking over the famous Breeze at Club Vista Mare. Ría comes from Addmind Hospitality, the team behind Bar Du Port, Iris and La Mezcaleria amongst many others. It is an upscale beachside drinking and dining destination. The elegant beachfront spot promises a menu of flavourful beach eats inspired by the sun-soaked shores of the Mediterranean. While it may be adopting a more upscale look and feel than its former occupant, everyone is welcome at Ría. Whether you’re visiting with the family, for a date night, or with mates for a fun evening out. It’s even pet-friendly, so your four-legged foodie doesn’t have to miss out.