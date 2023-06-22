This homegrown success story keeps leveling up…

It’s hard to believe that The Giving Movement is only three years old, considering its immense popularity across the UAE. But this homegrown brand just keeps getting bigger, and has announced plans to open five physical stores in Dubai.

You can already shop your favourite Giving Movement pieces at the brand’s pop-up at Mall of the Emirates, but big moves in the retail space are coming. Firstly, the brand will soon relocate from its current spot at MOE to a pop-up within THAT Concept store. The relocation will also mean a bigger space for the brand to showcase its collections.

Then there’s a new pop-up to look forward to in The Courtyard, City Walk, launching this month and running until the end of the year. The City Walk pop-up will feature all beloved recycled and organic collections and products such as the latest summer drops of crinkle, active, lounge, and new sorbet shades for the warmer climes.

The locations of the additional stores have yet to be revealed, but a new flagship store is also on the cards by the end of next year.

The Giving Movement began exclusively in e-commerce in April 2020, providing eco-friendly athleisurewear in a rainbow of colours. The offering has since expanded across menswear, womenswear and childrens wear to cover gym fits, loungewear, a satin line, sleepwear, mesh and metallics, plus a Ready To Wear (RTW) line. Fabrics are 100% sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE, with affordable pieces priced from Dhs199. A bonus for residents of the UAE, same-day delivery is available across the emirates.

The Giving Movement isn’t only in the business of creating eco-friendly comfort clothing, but it’s also in the business of giving back, with AED15 donated to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold. So when you buy from The Giving Movement, you’re doing some good too. The money goes towards providing food, shelter and education to those around the world who need it most.

