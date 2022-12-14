It’s the first store from the homegrown e-commerce brand …

The Giving Movement is one of the UAE’s biggest homegrown success stories in the fashion world, and as the athleisure brand continues to expand its empire of fabulous fits and eco-friendly fashion, it’s opened its hotly anticipated physical store in Mall of the Emirates.

Until now, The Giving Movement has been exclusively e-commerce, so it’s a major move for the disruptive fashion brand. At the futuristic-looking store on the ground floor of Mall of the Emirates, visitors can shop the latest collections for ladies, gents and now even children, with every colour t-shirt, hoodie, sweatshirt, jogger, jacket and more available. Fabrics are 100% sustainable, and everything is sourced locally in the UAE, with affordable pieces priced from Dhs199.

The Giving Movement isn’t only in the business of creating eco-friendly athleisurewear, but it’s also in the business of giving back, with AED15 donated to charity partner Dubai Cares & Harmony House for every item sold. So when you buy from The Giving Movement, you’re doing some good too. The money goes towards providing food, shelter and education to those around the world who need it most. “To date we have donated over $2,400,000, says Dominic Nowell-Barnes, the brand’s founder. “Our goal is to reach $10,000,000 in donations by the end of 2023. Our philosophy is a simple one: small acts multiplied by many, can transform the world.”

Alongside the regular rotation of brilliant athleisure wear, The Giving Movement’s first store stocks the brand’s debut footwear line, which are bio-based slides and made from sugar in partnership with I’m Green, the world’s first bio-based plastic.

You’ll also be able to shop Fifty Made, The Giving Movement’s first ready-to-wear collection. A sustainable luxury brand, where just 50 pieces of each style are made, the first collection was showcased at Dubai Fashion Week in October.

