Sponsored: Pack your bags and head to this beautiful secluded staycation destination…

There’s less than a month until the longest public holiday of the year and if you’re looking for a short but sweet getaway, look no further than this stunning resort set amidst Abu Dhabi’s desert landscape…

Nestled into the sand dunes, Al Wathba Resort & Spa is less than a one-hour drive from Abu Dhabi but feels a lifetime away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The hotel pays homage to its Arabian roots with an authentic Bedouin aesthetic throughout, from traditional artwork and fine Arabesque details to the luxury spa with Arabic healing rituals.

Luxurious accommodation

Guests of Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa can opt to stay the night in either a luxurious suite or a spacious private villa. The luxurious one or two-bedroom suites feature a private plunge pool, jacuzzi, and an outdoor terrace surrounded by bamboo borders, offering utmost privacy Meanwhile, the 13 private villas provide the ultimate private desert getaway with a private pool overlooking the vast Arabian desert, a grand dining room with large wooden dining table, an ornate living room finished with Arabesque accouterments and a widescreen TV.

Saray Spa

Before leaving, be sure to try a revitalising treatment at Saray Spa, which features 11 treatment rooms, relaxation areas, saunas, steam rooms, plunge pools, salt rooms, a snow cave, an ice-cold bucket room, a traditional Turkish Hamman and a whirlpool.

One of their newest treatments is the Sensory Awakening Candle Massage (Dhs750). The 60-minute candle massage will leave you feeling relaxed, reawakened, and empowered. After a full body massage to ease muscle tension, the therapist gently melts the candles which release a symphony of natural oils, including amber, vanilla, and musk.

For booking, email spa.Alwathba@luxurycollection.com or call 02 204 4553.

Al Wathba, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi. Saray Spa, Daily from 11am to 10pm, 60mins Dhs750. Tel: (0)2 204 4553, marriott.com

Images: Provided