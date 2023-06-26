Pilates has a new home in Khalifa City…

Posture Studio was founded by Shamma and Rodha, two Emiratis who discovered their love for Pilates and well-being over a decade ago and wanted to bring the benefits of Pilates to Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi. After extensive research and training, the founders created a space where people of all ages and abilities could come together and experience the transformative power of Pilates. The studio’s welcoming and inclusive approach ensures that everyone feels at home, regardless of their fitness levels. The female owners set out to offer a range of popular classes, from mat Pilates to barre, and the increasingly popular reformer, which we came to test out for ourselves.

Posture uses Merrithew machines, which are synonymous with the highest quality and finest manufacturing materials in the industry, so we know we’re in safe hands as our instructor, Studio Manager Fiona, takes us through the different parts to be aware of.

Reformer can feel intimidating to the uninitiated, but it’s a simple tool, based on a board attached to a set of springs, allowing it to move back and forth with varying resistance. The class is 50 minutes long, and sessions are run according to ability level.

Lying on our backs, we place our feet on the footrest (it’s recommended to wear grippy socks for reformer) and dig our heels down to gently float backwards on the board. We repeat this motion with various alterations in order to work different muscle groups in our legs, before moving on to upper body at the half-way point.

The studio itself is bright and spacious, utilising natural light to create a welcoming and uplifting atmosphere. There are two studios, one for barre and mat classes, and one for reformer. Down the corridor are the changing facilities, while in the reception there’s a small selection of products available to purchase and a tea station for welcome drinks on arrival. The modern finishings add to the overall aesthetics of the studio, which show the amount of thought and detail that has gone into designing the space.

Prices start from Dhs100 for a single class of mat Pilates, and Dhs150 for reformer, with multi-class packages available.

Posture Studio, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (0)50 712 0183.

@posturestudio.ae