Ahead of Eid Al Adha, UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has ordered the release of 988 prisoners.

The release of the prisoners is a clear reflection of President Mohamed’s humanitarian initiatives and highlights the values of forgiveness and tolerance. Not only will this give the pardoned inmates a new lease on life, but it will also ease their suffering and their families, too.

The inmates selected have all shown signs of good behaviour, and are considered safe to be placed back into society. Many include those who have been jailed for financial crimes or debts.

Rulers of the UAE often pardon prisoners around religious holidays as a sign of forgiveness. Earlier this year in March 2023, the UAE President also forgave over 1,000 prisoners ahead of Ramadan.

What is Eid Al Adha?

According to tradition, Eid Al Adha is held to honour Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son, after being instructed to do so by God. Prophet Ibrahim told his son of the dream, and the son then told his father to follow the order. But God intervened, sending a sheep to take his son’s place.

Over Eid Al Adha, which means ‘festival of the sacrifice’, the private sector and the public sector enjoy a few days off to celebrate and to spend time with family. This year, the UAE government confirmed the dates to be from Tuesday, June 27 to Friday, June 30,. It will be a paid holiday and applies to both the private and public sectors.

Featured image: Supplied by Emirates News Agency (WAM)