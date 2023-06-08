Sponsored: Get packing for the staycation of dreams…

One of the great things about spending a scorching summer in Dubai is the discounted hotel and pool day deals. Fairmont The Palm is inviting UAE residents to beat the heat with a relaxing staycation on the shores of Palm West Beach with hot summer offers.

Whether a mid-week stay or a weekend escape, residents can check in between now and August 31, from as little as Dhs449 per night, with an additional 25 per cent discount at the hotel restaurants.

The staycation package includes a delicious two-for-one offer on breakfast and dinner buffets, as well as discounted meals at culinary delights such as Little Miss India, Café Beirut by the Sea, Frevo, BA Boldly Asian, and much more (but is not applicable to shisha and tobacco).

With a plethora of facilities available to guests, Fairmont The Palm is an idyllic way to unwind, with a pool to lounge in during the day, water sports activities, a health club, a spa, as well as a leisure lounge, and a kids club for the little ones.

To snag your ultimate summer staycation, make sure to book through Fairmont The Palm’s reservations email (thepalm.reservations@fairmont.com) or phone up to two days before check-in. Guests must use the code UAE2023 to avail of the residents’ discounts.

Upon arrival, all you need to do is present your Emirates ID at check-in, and your summer holiday starts right away.

Fairmont The Palm, Palm West Beach, staycation rates valid from May 22 to Aug 31, from Dhs499 per night. Tel: (0)4 457 3388, fairmont.com/palm

Images: Supplied