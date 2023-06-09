Shaking things up…

From Maldivian-esque islands to the abyss of the desert, here’s what we found in our search for the best visuals of the UAE.

If you’re a long-time follower of this feature, you may have noticed that we are shaking things up…

We have decided it is time to include creative reels and AI art of the UAE. So if you have an interesting visual that you want us to share on whatson.ae, follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your visuals with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post. Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.

A throwback and a six-month pitstop…

The View, from the Future…

Pretty in pink, but it’s better mixed with blue…

A journey into the abyss…

You almost wouldn’t believe this is in the UAE…

One of our latest obsessions…

Images: Instagram…