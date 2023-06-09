Visuals of the week: Your best Instagram posts of the UAE
Shaking things up…
From Maldivian-esque islands to the abyss of the desert, here’s what we found in our search for the best visuals of the UAE.
If you’re a long-time follower of this feature, you may have noticed that we are shaking things up…
We have decided it is time to include creative reels and AI art of the UAE. So if you have an interesting visual that you want us to share on whatson.ae, follow us on Instagram on @whatsondubai and @whatsonabudhabi and share your visuals with us using #whatsondubai and we may just feature you in our next post. Note: It has to be on your grid in order for us to share it.
A throwback and a six-month pitstop…
View this post on Instagram
The View, from the Future…
View this post on Instagram
Pretty in pink, but it’s better mixed with blue…
View this post on Instagram
A journey into the abyss…
View this post on Instagram
You almost wouldn’t believe this is in the UAE…
View this post on Instagram
One of our latest obsessions…
View this post on Instagram
Images: Instagram…
