Plane tickets? Check. Hotel? Check. All that’s left is what to pack…

Planning a getaway? From lightweight sarongs to skincare and linen staples to sunglasses, wherever you’re heading on holiday make sure you fill your suitcase with our 8 must-pack travel essentials:

Skin Laundry travel kit

Price: Dhs250

Stay glowing on the go with Skin Laundry’s travel kit. Depending on your skin type, choose between the clarifying or moisturising kit which both include everything you need for a holiday in the sun: a gel cleanser, toner, vitamin moisturiser, and pimple patches. @skinlaundrymena

NEXT men’s linen blend chino shorts

Price: Dhs89

No warm-weather wardrobe is complete without linen. Lightweight and laidback, these men’s shorts are about as chic as summer gets. You can get them in light blue, stone, or pink… we’d pack a pair in every colour. @nextofficial_me

Second Summer ‘Jondal’ sarong

Price: Dhs450

Our favourite hot weather staple and a must-have no matter where your summer plans take you: a sarong. Sustainable fashion label Second Summer has recently dropped its vibrant Summer of Love capsule and with it, the Ibizan palm-inspired print sarong. @secondsummerlabel

Coco Swim bikini set

Price: Dhs310

All bodies are bikini bodies, and this homegrown swimwear brand is empowering all women with bikinis made to accentuate in all the right places and celebrate natural curves. Coco Swim focuses on high-quality pieces that are elegant and durable, there are three designs to choose from with sizes that go up to 2XL. @cocoxswim

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Body Cream

Price: Dhs110 (50ml)

Air travel, especially long-haul, can take its toll on the body and suck the moisture out of your skin. Charlotte Tilbury’s new Magic Body Cream will have you land feeling (and looking) completely refreshed and nourished. For a little in-flight TLC, the body cream has the transformative benefits of the face cream for immediate skin revival. @charlottetilburyarabia

Birkenstock Arizona Platform Sandals

Price: Dhs579

Cool, comfortable, and classic, Birkenstocks are an all-year-round wardrobe staple. In summer, we live in the sandals. Whether you’re lounging by the pool or going exploring, it’s the ideal shoe to complete any look and means you don’t need to pack a different pair of shoes for all your holiday outfits. @birkenstockme

Dr Barbara Sturm SPF50 drops

You might also like 13 bucket list destinations within a four hour flight from Dubai

Price: Dhs481

For a sunscreen that doubles as skincare, this light-textured serum, described as a “liquid sun umbrella”, provides all the UVA and UVB protection your face needs, protects the skin from oxidative damage with a unique blend of vitamins, helps calm the skin, and reduces signs of aging. @drbarbarasturm

Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses

Price: Dhs971

Keep the sun out of your eyes and look good while doing it with Dolce & Gabbana’s cat-eye print sunglasses. From the beach to brunch, you’re sure to make a statement with these glamorous pink sunnies. @farfetch

Images: Social/Provided