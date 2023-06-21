Sponsored: From pool days to gourmet dining or a relaxing weekend getaway…

A redefining luxury escape One&Only Royal Mirage is an idyllic beachfront escape that fuses five star luxury with traditional Arabian design to create a destination that promises sumptuous relaxation and unforgettable experiences for all.

Here’s why you need to check out One&Only Royal Mirage this summer.

A sweet staycation

The golden shores of One&Only Royal Mirage serve as the perfect backdrop for a weekend getaway, where guests can relax, rejuvenate and enjoy the spoils of the hotel’s five star culinary and leisure scene. With the UAE Legendary Staycation, you’ll check-in to one of the stylish guest rooms, wake up to a gourmet breakfast, and enjoy 20 per cent off a selection of culinary, spa and leisure experiences.

If you stay two nights or more, you’ll also enjoy complimentary access to Aquaventure Waterpark, and use of the resort’s tennis, padel and fitness facilities.

Destination dining

The impressive culinary array at One&Only Royal Mirage ensures there’s something for everyone. From multi-course dinners to light bites and refreshing drinks at lunchtime, Eauzone is a gorgeous spot for dining on a fusion of flavours in stunning surrounds. Blending the cuisines of South East Asia, Europe and South America, it’s a flavour flight designed to leave a lasting impression.

At Tagine, Moroccan dishes take centre stage, with a gastronomic tour through the scents, sights and flavours of this diverse culinary region. From spiced kebabs to moreish tagines, it’s a place to gather, socialise and enjoy a refined culinary showcase.

And when it comes to sundowner spots, few are as legendary as The Jetty Lounge. This summer, Lillet, the popular French aperitif wine is taking over this beautiful seafront spot, where you can toast to an endless summer with a refreshing drink in hand.

The perfect pool day

The lagoon-style Arabian Court swimming pool at the Royal Mirage is perfect for families with a fun water slide for a day of enjoyment. Day passes are priced at Dhs250 per person with Dhs100 redeemable and Dhs150 per child with Dhs50 redeemable.

One&Only Royal Mirage, Al Sufouh, Dubai Marina. Tel: (0)4 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com/royal-mirage