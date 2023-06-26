With new packages to pick from…

If you’ve missed your dose of waterparks in Dubai, take note as one of the city’s favourite attraction, Wild Wadi Waterpark in Dubai has reopened its doors.

Water babies, both small and big can once again dive in and brave their favourite rides and soak in the iconic backdrop views of the Burj Al Arab, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, and the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

If you’re staying in Dubai over the summer, add a visit to Wild Wadi Waterpark to your to-do list. It will be open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm.

Here’s a refresher as to what’s inside

Inside, you will find 30 adrenaline-pumping rides and attractions you would love to take on.

In case you’re wondering, yes the super-fast Jumeirah Sceirah is still around. Those who dare will glide down the 120-metre slide at 80 kilo miles per hour. For more thrills, make your way to Tantrum Ally which is a combination of two slides and three tornadoes guaranteed to get your heart pumping.

For a ride the whole family can enjoy, head to Breaker’s Bay – one of the largest wave pools in the Middle East with waves reaching up to 1.5 metres high. Or, for something a little more relaxing and tame, you can head to Juha’s Journey – a 360-metre-long lazy river.

Fuel up

Of course, with all the water-splashing activities taking place, you’re bound to build up an appetite.

There’s plenty to choose from including burgers and hotdogs from Surfer’s Burgers, pizzas from Firecrust Pizza, and for traditional faves such as shawarmas, fried chicken tenders and healthy options – head to Dhow & Lagoon Kitchen.

There’s an All You Can Eat ticket plus a day pass for UAE residents can get their hands on with prices starting from Dhs235.

Ticket details

If you are a UAE resident, take advantage of the Wild Wadi Waterpark Resident Day Pass with prices starting from Dhs215. It will guarantee you a full day of family fun and entertainment.

Hate standing in a queue? Opt for the Fast Pass. Prices start from Dhs79 which includes access to Wipeout Flow Rider and White Water Wadi.

Want an exclusive experience? You can book the waterpark’s VIP Wadi Cabanas where you will get private seats along Juha’s lagoon. It includes table service, personal sun loungers, complimentary towels, chilled drinks, fruits and complimentary fast pass access.

Wild Wadi Waterpark now offers new annual passes: Silver pass for Dhs495, a Gold pass for Dhs595 or a Platinum pass for Dhs795.

Find out more or book your tickets on wildwadi.com or at the gates.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah Street, opposite Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Tel: (0)4 348 4444. wildwadi.com

Images: Supplied by Wild Wadi Waterpark