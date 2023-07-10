It’s getting hot out there…

The weather has reached new levels of ‘unbearable’ this week, and we’re all looking for new things to keep us engaged and entertained after long work days. We’ve got your back on that, and as usual, there are plenty of fun things to get up to in Dubai. Enjoy the week ahead.

Monday, July 17

Step into a new world with Van Gogh’s immersive Japan at TODA

Bringing together artworks from the East and the West, the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) has a brand new Van Gogh x Japan exhibition. Running until August 31, the exhibition showcases how Ukiyo-e shaped Van Gogh’s style immersing guests in an ultimate Japanese experience. You can even upgrade your ticket to include an Ikebana masterclass where you will get to learn about the Japanese art of flowers, a tea tasting or even a Haiku masterclass to try your hand at Japanese short-form poetry. Tickets start at Dhs110 for 12 years and above, and for children three to 11 years it’s Dhs59.

0)4 277 4044. toda.ae Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Mon to Sun, 10am to 11pm, until August 31, 12 and up Dhs110, 3 to 11 years Dhs59. Tel:(

Grab some bites and drinks after work at the Social Company

If you want to unwind after work, check out Social Company’s pocket-friendly (and tasty) deals on dine-and-drink combos. You can get one drink and one bite for Dhs50, two bites and a drink for Dhs75, or three bites and a drink for Dhs95.

Social Company, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, Monday to Sunday, 6.30am until midnight, a drink and a bite from Dhs50. Tel: (0)4 519 1111. socialcompany.ae

Tuesday, July 18

Celebrate a sushi matsuri at Gohan

Japanese restaurant Gohan is hosting a sushi matsuri (festival) night every Tuesday starting July 18. Running from 7pm until midnight, guests will get a miso soup, a chirashi bowl, unlimited nigiri and maki and two drinks per person. The deal is Dhs275 per person. Do note, reservations are needed.

Gohan, Jumeirah Emirates Towers, every Tuesday, 7pm until midnight, sushi matsuri Dhs275 per person. Tel:(0)4 3527 105.@gohandubai

Care to try a new sport? Play pickleball at Dubai Sports World No, that wasn’t a typo. Pickleball is a low-impact sport involving racquets, which is great for newbies or for anyone who wants to try out a new sport. With the weather getting uncomfortable to exercise outdoors, you can enjoy playing pickleball indoors at Dubai Sports World. The courts can be booked from 8am until midnight until September 10 for Dhs150 per hour. Feel you need a little help with the sport? You can take on a few classes with Sportsify World Pickleball Academy at Dubai Sports World. Book the courts before you head down there on dubaisportsworld.ae or via the Dubai Sports World smartphone app. Dubai Sports World, Zabeel Halls 2 – 6, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai. June 1 to September 10. Daily, 8am to 12am. dubaisportsworld.ae Enjoy a ladies’ night with a view at Vault Looking for a midweek pick-me-up? Head to Vault at JW Marquis on a Tuesday night to enjoy a brilliant ladies’ night deal. From 5pm until midnight, walk through the golden entrance of JW Marriott Marquis’ 72nd-floor nightclub and enjoy three selected beverages and one bar bite for Dhs99. Vault is open Monday to Sunday, from 5pm until 2am.

(0)4 414 3000. vault.com Vault, JW Marquis, ladies’ night mon to Sun, 5pm until 2am, Dhs99. Tel:

Wednesday, July 20

Catch a summer movie deal for the kids at Roxy Cinemas

Fancy a movie deal? Over the weekdays this July and August, kids watching a movie at Roxy Cinemas can get a silver or gold movie ticket with unlimited popcorn and a drink of choice for only Dhs59. Along with this, you can also expect to see a range of surprise entertainment and mascot appearances throughout these special movie sessions, specially created to give kids an amazing movie experience. The offer runs until August 31.

Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, Al Khawaneej Walk and Boxpark, kids get drinks and unlimited popcorn at Dhs59. Tel: (800) 7699. roxycinemas.com

Have fun with happy hour at February 30 Dubai

Take in the sunset and enjoy a happy hour deal at February 30 Dubai. Available from Monday to Thursday, 5pm to 8pm, diners will get selected drinks at a pocket-friendly price of Dhs30. February 30 is open Monday to Sunday, 12pm until 2am.

4 244 7200. @february30dubai February 30, West Beach, Mon to Thurs, 5pm to 8pm, selected drinks at Dhs30. Tel:(0)

Thursday, July 20

Unwind with the guys at The Hide

Grab your mates and head to the modern and sophisticated steakhouse grill and bar located within the palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr. Offering a premium two-course steak menu paired with a variety of beverages, the Gentlemen’s Club is available daily till August 30 from 6.30pm to 11.30pm. The deal costs Dhs350 per person and is inclusive of two cocktails.

6.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs350 per person. Tel: ( 800) 323 232. thehide.ae The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Gentlemen’s Club, until August 30,Dhs350 per person. Tel: (

Explore Chinatown at Dubai Mall

Chinatowns across the world – from New York to London – have served as hubs of community, love and culture. And when walking these streets, one thing is abundantly clear: the area’s restaurants are a key part of what keeps the heartbeat of Chinatown pulsing. Can Dubai’s very own fully-indoor Chinatown – which opened quietly in Dubai Mall in March – recreate that same magic? It’s certainly giving it a shot with a wave of new restaurants opening up, including Haidilao Hot Pot, Singaporean import Hawker Chan, and Ri Hua Xuan, the restaurant said to have invented the inimitable xiao long bao soup dumpling.

Chinatown Dubai Mall, opposite Dubai Ice Rink, daily 10am to midnight. thedubaimall.com

Live your Barbie dreams with a pink dessert from Sugargram

Barbie fans in the UAE have been disappointed after the much-anticipated film’s release in the UAE was pushed into August. But every cloud has a silver (in this case, pink) lining- popular homegrown dessert brand Sugargram recently launched a Barbiecore collection of desserts, in commemoration of the film. Get yourself some of these dreamy creations to liven up your days. The praline queen cake is Dhs250 for 2kgs and the He’s Just Ken Tin(y) is Dhs55 per tin. Place your order via Sugargram chatfood.

Sugargram, online delivery, Tel: (800) 7842 74726. @sugargram_me

Images: Supplied/Instagram