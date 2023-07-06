We hate to be the bearer of bad news…

Most of us here in UAE were looking forward to catching the Barbie movie this month, but we have to wait a little longer as the film release has been postponed.

The movie was slated to be out in cinemas next week but the movie has now been postponed to next month releasing in UAE cinemas on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

What’s On has received confirmation on the postponement from the Majid Al Futtaim Entertainment department on the date change. The date has also now been changed on the official Vox Cinemas website to Thursday, August 31. At the moment, no reason has been cited for the postponement.

The movie’s release date in the USA has not changed, releasing on July 20, 2023.

What’s the Barbie movie about?

The movie follows Barbie and Ken who are having the time of their lives in the seemingly perfect (and very pink) world of Barbie Land. Temptation arrives when they are offered the chance to see the real world, where they soon discover the perils of living among humans.

The Warner Bros Pictures movie stars Margot Robbie playing Barbie (of course), and Ryan Gosling as her Ken. The movie also stars Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon and Helen Mirren. The director is Greta Gerwig who directed Little Women and Lady Bird, the latter of which snapped up a whopping 13 awards.

Other movies out this month to look forward to instead

Need some other movies to fill the Barbie void? There are plenty of other pop-corn munching films to catch including the terrifying Insidious: The Red Door, Hidden Strike starring Jackie Chan and John Cena, Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning with Tom Cruise, Oppenheimer starring Robert Downey Jr and Emily Blunt and more.

You can keep up to date on the top movies coming out every week on whatson.ae

Images: Barbie stills