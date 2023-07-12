12 amazing things to do in Dubai this long weekend: July 20 to 23

The long weekend is here…

The three-day weekend is upon us, and whether you’re looking to fill it with fun stuff or just have a chilled one, there’s plenty here to keep you occupied. From cool new exhibitions to underground supper clubs, we’ve got the best things to do in Dubai this weekend right here.

Here are 12 amazing things to do in Dubai this weekend.

Thursday, July 20

Order in some lunch

Homegrown supper club chef Vikram Gawd is a man of many talents. A photographer with a passion for cooking, the self-taught chef also makes a mean Cornish (made in Dubai) pasty. For those who aren’t familiar, a Cornish pasty is a classic British comfort food, made of short-crust pastry filled with beef, potato, and vegetables. Like a warming hug with every bite. To order, send The Lunch Bureau a message on Instagram to preorder. Choose from the traditional Cornish pasty (Dhs50), lamb with sweet potato and peas (Dhs55), or chicken tikka (Dhs55). You won’t regret it.

The Lunch Bureau. Closed on Mondays. DM to order. @thelunchbureau

Try the iconic Carrie Bradshaw cupcake

Sex and the City fans, this one’s for you. To celebrate the new season of And Just Like That, Magnolia Bakery has launched the iconic ‘Carrie cupcake’, which became famous after the No Ifs, Ands, or Butts episode during season 3. The Carrie cupcakes are vanilla with pink buttercream, and they’re available across Magnolia Bakery stores in the UAE until the end of August.

Magnolia Bakery, UAE. Until end of August. @magnoliabakeryuae

Friday, July 21

Gather your besties for a spa day

This summer splash out with an array of experiences at Nikki Beach Spa, enjoy a 60-minute body massage, with luxurious Clarins oils – followed by a two-course lunch menu at Cafe Nikki. After your lunch escape to the glamourous pool for a day of bliss.

Nikki Beach Spa, Nikki Beach Resort and Spa, offer valid until September 30, 11am to 9 pm, Dhs650 per person. @nikkibeachdubai

Check out an immersive Van Gogh digital art exhibition

Bringing together artworks from the East and the West, the Theatre of Digital Art (TODA) has a brand new Van Gogh x Japan exhibition. Running until August 31, the exhibition showcases how Ukiyo-e shaped Van Gogh’s style immersing guests in an ultimate Japanese experience. You can even upgrade your ticket to include an Ikebana masterclass where you will get to learn about the Japanese art of flowers, a tea tasting, or even a Haiku masterclass to try your hand at Japanese short-form poetry. Tickets start at Dhs110 for 12 years and above, and for children three to 11 years it’s Dhs59.

Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Mon to Sun, 10am to 11pm, until August 31, 12 and up Dhs110, 3 to 11 years Dhs59. Tel:(0)4 277 4044. toda.ae

Check-in for a weekend escape

Flanked by its own private beach and home to an array of exceptional culinary and leisure facilities, Caesars Palace Dubai is the perfect spot to escape to when you’re looking for a getaway close to home. UAE residents can take advantage of 25 per cent off rooms and suites this summer, and enjoy plenty of perks too, like a complimentary daily breakfast, daily dining credit of Dhs250 (for superior and deluxe rooms), Dhs350 (premier rooms) or Dhs500 (suites), and a Dhs150 credit to use at Qua Spa and Young LDN.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters, rates from Dhs1,050. Tel: (0)4 556 6666, caesars.com

Saturday, July 22

Enjoy a gorgeous summer brunch at CE LA VI

The brunch party continues all summer long at CÉ LA VI Dubai. The stunning rooftop restaurant has launched a summer brunch that pairs a menu of delectable pan-Asian dishes curated by executive chef Howard Ko with refreshing rosé and beverage options, and show-stopping entertainment.

CÉ LA VI, Address Sky View, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft, Dhs490 house, Dhs590 house and rosé, Dhs690 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 582 6111, celavi.com

Oli Oli

Experiential play museum OliOli in Al Quoz is a fun-filled spots to keep little ones entertained during the summer. The interactive galleries feature more than 40 exhibits where children of all ages can get hands on and experiment with colours, textures, sights and sounds. When you book this summer, you’ll automatically snag a free hour of play too, ensuring you can make the most of your experience. Tickets start from Dhs139.

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, close to Oasis Centre Mall, Dubai, 10am to 7pm daily, from Dhs139. Tel:(0)4 702 7300, olioli.ae

Book in for a cool supper club

K’iin is an underground dining experience that will take you on a journey through Mexico. Started by experienced chef Jonathan Colin, K’iin is an intimate, candlelit supper club where fine dining is made sociable. On the menu, guests can expect authentic Mexican dishes made modern including scallop Aguachile, beef tartare and Buñuelo de Viento, and grilled octopus ‘al pastor’. Bring a rumbling tummy and let chef Jonathan and his team do the rest.

@kiin_supperclub

Get some giggles at The Laughter Factory

This is your invite to ROFL this summer with The Selfdrive Laughter Factory. July’s stand-up selection includes Adam Bloom, Michael Fabbri, and Red Richardson who are all just gagging to get you giggling. Saturday night’s show takes place at 8.30pm at Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, with tickets priced from Dhs160.

Leave Your Worries Outside Tour, Movenpick Hotel Jumeirah Beach, JBR, 8.30pm, Sat July 22, from Dhs160. thelaughterfactory.com

Sunday, July 23

Get a roast at the cinema

Do you like your latest blockbuster with a side of a hearty Sunday roast? Then make your way to Roxy Cinemas. Forget about your traditional cinema snacks, when you book the big screen at any of the Platinum suites at Roxy Cinemas Dubai Hills or City Walk, you can tuck into a classic roast with all the trimmings. Available on Sundays from 12pm to 6pm, there’s a choice of chicken or beef with a Yorkshire pudding, veggies and glistening gravy, which will be served to your plush Platinum seat while you watch your film. It’s Dhs110 just for the dine-in roast, or upgrade to the full experience package which includes a platinum ticket with complimentary pillow and blannket plus a Sunday roast for Dhs220.

Roxy Cinemas, Dubai Hills Mall and City Walk, 12pm to 6pm, Sundays, from Dhs110. theroxycinemas.com

Fuel up with a big breakfast challenge

If you’re a big believer in the full English breakfast, then head to McGettigan’s Souk Madinat this Sunday for their big breakfast challenge. The super-sized breakfast platter features six eggs, sizzling sausages, crispy hash browns, bacon, black and white puddings, savory mushrooms, baked beans, tomatoes, toast, fresh orange juice, and a steaming cup of coffee. It’s priced at Dhs249, or free if you can finish it off in 20 minutes.

McGettigan’s Souk Madinat, Madinat Jumeirah, 10am to 10pm, Sundays, Dhs249. Tel: (0)4 447 0219, mcgettigans.com/reservemadinat

Make a splash at the new Wild Wadi

Wild Wadi Waterpark recently reopened its doors, inviting water babies, both small and big can once again dive in and brave their favourite rides. Inside, you will find 30 adrenaline-pumping rides and attractions you would love to take on. In case you’re wondering, yes the super-fast Jumeirah Sceirah is still around. Those who dare will glide down the 120-metre slide at 80 kilo miles per hour. For more thrills, make your way to Tantrum Ally which is a combination of two slides and three tornadoes guaranteed to get your heart pumping. If you are a UAE resident, take advantage of the Wild Wadi Waterpark Resident Day Pass with prices starting from Dhs215. It will guarantee you a full day of family fun and entertainment.

Wild Wadi Waterpark, Jumeirah Street, opposite Burj Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Tel: (0)4 348 4444. wildwadi.com

