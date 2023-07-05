Here’s a handy list to harness the creative talents of your young ‘uns this summer…

With school out for the summer, you might find that your little ones have some extra time on their hands. So banish the boredom with these brilliant summer camps in Abu Dhabi, perfect for keeping them entertained this season.

421 Summer Club

With children split into two age groups: 6 to 10 and 11 to 14, the 421 Summer Club is scheduled from July 17 to 31 and invites young minds of all skill sets and interests to embark on a thrilling journey of creative expression. Organized in partnership with UAE RFLCT Creative Arts, these diverse workshops will encourage artistic experimentation and revolve around themes of sustainability. Children are encouraged to unleash the Michelangelo within and develop their talents through team-building sessions and hands-on projects overseen by experts. Areas covered include painting, sculpture, music, and theatre with the Summer Club designed to appeal to numerous creative talents.

421 Summer Club, Zayed Port, Al Mina, Abu Dhabi, Dhs475. Tel. (0) 2 676 8803, 421.online

Emirates School of Dance

Dance your way through the summer in a positive and nurturing environment with Emirates School of Dance by Bodytree Studio. ESD is proud to announce their Kids’ Summer Dance Camp from August 7 to 25. Designed to inspire a love for the performing arts, the camp is designed for children in age groups 5 to 7 and 8 to 11. Budding moonwalkers will explore genres like ballet, contemporary, jazz, and theatre under the guidance of experts, with engaging sessions developing technical skills, improving coordination and building confidence in participants. Additionally, ESD will also hold drama workshops and singing sessions while Music Play will introduce children to the world of rhythm and melody.

Bodytree Studio, Hazza Bin Zayed and Mubarak Bin Mohammed Street, Abu Dhabi, Dhs2,500 (3 weeks), Dhs1,200 (weekly). Tel: (0)2 443 4448, bodytreestudio.com

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas

Perfect for kids looking to make a splash this summer, Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas’ summer camp will have your kids enjoying exciting activities like sports, education, arts and entertainment at the Aladdin’s Cave, while they learn more about the environment. And while this is naturally a high-energy summer camp, they’ll be fueling their engines with a scrumptious breakfast and satisfying lunch every day. Open to children aged 4 to 12.

Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Dhs250 (daily), Dhs1,100 (weekly), Dhs4,000 (monthly), Dhs7,000 (8 weeks). Tel: (0)2 697 0000, @saadiyatrotana

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

In signature opulence, Emirates Palace Abu Dhabi offers an extensive selection of educational and fun activities, redefining children’s luxury this summer. Designed as a “multi-camp”, it caters to children aged 3 to 12 and comprises a multitude of disciplines, with a carefully curated line-up of activities keeping your kids fit, active and motivated with a range of outdoorsy interests. While specials like water paddle, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking, aqua fitness and playground time make us wish we were kids again, contemporary interests are also nurtured with VR adventures, “meeting the horses”, a palace tour, and Zumba. If all of that was not enough to tickle your child’s fancy, the Palace has teamed up with Manchester City Football for special coaching sessions every Friday, for children aged 6 to 12.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi. Dhs445 (one-day), Dhs1700 (weekly), Dhs5900 (monthly). Tel: (0)2 690 9000, mandarinoriental.com

Dolphin Sports Academy

Have your children discovering their athletic best this summer at Dolphin Sports Academy’s multi-sport camp. The exciting sporting adventure, which runs until August 26, includes common favourites such as swimming, football, basketball, badminton and karate, as well as gymnastics and arts and crafts. Designed for children aged 4 to 12, sessions run Monday to Friday.

Dolphin Sports Academy, Khalifa City, Abu Dhabi. Dhs1300 (monthly). Tel: (0)56 338 8665, dolphinsportsacademy.com