Abu Dhabi, here are our recommendations to help beat the heat this weekend…

Welcome to the (almost) weekend Abu Dhabi, where we’ve planned a trio of fun-filled days for you. From beautiful restaurants to fun escape rooms, there’s plenty happening to keep you busy across the capital.

Here are the best things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, July 28

Make your way to (or out of) the Escape Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmiratesNature-WWF (@ews_wwf)

Immerse yourself in a thrilling escapade this weekend, at the Escape Room Mangrove Edition., You will have the chance to explore climate and nature-inspired themes, such as biodiversity conservation, pollution and research at this adventure presented by Emirates Nature-WWF and the Environment Agency. A green adventure is a clean adventure, but you’re more than welcome to get your hands dirty with exciting hands-on field experiences.

Escape Room Mangrove Edition, Marsana, Hudayriat Island, Abu Dhabi. Fri to Sun, 5pm to 9pm. @ews_wwf

Enjoy views, deals and all that jazz at Penelope’s

Sit back and take in mesmerizing views of Yas Marina at Penelope’s new air conditioned summer terrace. If a view of the water is just what you fancy after a long week, this French-riviera inspired jazz bistro is here to make sure you don’t have to sweat it out while you do so. You can now enjoy the full experience at half price, with an attractive 50 per cent discount being offered across their a la carte menu until August 31st. If you’re in the mood to enjoy their fine selection of beverages, you can also enjoy a complimentary 2-Hour House Beverage Package, seven days a week.

Penelope’s, Yas Marina, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. 5pm to late, daily. Tel (0) 50 204 2475, penelopes.ae

Soak in a weekend sundowner at the Sheraton Abu Dhabi Corniche

With two hours of unlimited beverages, shareable tapas, and access to their private pool and beach, the Sheraton Abu Dhabi is the ideal spot for your and your friends to enjoy the sun, the sea and everything in between. And to complement your views, you can also enjoy a lively selection of beats by the pool, thanks to a DJ spinning your favourite tracks.

Sheraton Abu Dhabi Hotel & Resort Corniche, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi. Dhs99, Thurs to Sat 5pm to 7pm. Tel: (0) 50 317 4253, @sheratonabudhabi

Saturday, July 29

Lose yourself to relaxation bliss at a Rixos Marina staycay

If relaxation and rejuvenation is what you’re looking for this weekend, you can escape to the Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi and enjoy their exclusive Summer Staycation offer. Indulge in an attractive 40 per cent discount on Naturelife Spa, which promises to deliver an unforgettable relaxation experience. Additionally, your weekend staycation will also include a complimentary in-room breakfast, 20 per cent off at the hotel’s restaurants and bars, a refreshing poolside drink per person, guaranteed late checkout until 3pm, and an automatic upgrade to the next room category. Sounds like a plan.

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi, Al Kasir, Abu Dhabi, rates from Dhs699. Tel: (0)2 498 0000, rixos.com

Say Allo to Lebanese food

Image: supplied

Lately, it seems like like you don’t need to walk too far before you find yourself at a Lebanese restaurant, and with good reason. To combat the summer, Allo Beirut has introduced its Lebanese Summer menu. With refreshing ingredients and easy-to-digest prices, you can enjoy summer specials such as the Trio of Lemonades, the Allo Fruit Salad, and the Watermelon Feta Salad, all the way until the end of August.

Allo Beirut, Al Danah, Abu Dhabi. Dhs16 onwards. 8am to 2.30am daily. Tel: (800) 8623 4788, @allobeirutstreetfood

Sunday, July 30

Food, florals and photo ops at EL&N

London’s EL&N café has just opened at Yas Bay, and this is one spot you won’t want to (and likely will not) miss. In its signature floral hues and bright lights, the EL&N experience is like none other. Choose from a selection of desserts, drinks and sweet treats that look as good as they taste. We personally recommend the Blue Sapphire latte, a milky blueberry concoction that will make the temperatures a distant memory for as long as you’re seated.

EL&N café, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 12am, daily. Tel: (0)2 883 9395, ae.elnlondon.com

Take a quick trip to the kitchens of Tuscany

Since most of us fancy travel at this time of the year, Little Tuscany’s Weekend Brunch at Le Meridien Abu Dhabi is the perfect option for those longing for a slice of Italia. This is a family-friendly, affordable brunch that includes a sharing platter of freshly made focaccia, mixed bruschetta, frito mista, made-to-order pasta and pizza. Dessert is truly the icing on the cake, with options like the perlemon meringue pie and tiramisu with Oreo crumble. The food package is Dhs129 per person, with soft drinks an additional Dhs20, house drinks for a further Dhs80, or it’s Dhs120 more for the prosecco package. Add on pool and beach access for Dhs50.

AED 50 for a full day access to the pool & beach

Meridien Plaza, Le Meridien Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi. Dhs129. Sat and Sun, 12.30pm to 4pm, from Dhs129. Tel: (0) 56 688 5361, marriott.com