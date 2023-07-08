Abu Dhabi residents, here’s our weekly roundup of exciting activities so you can get the best out of your weekend…

Friday, July 14

Indulge your Parisian palate for Bastille Day

Celebrate Bastille Day in true Parisian style, with a succulent set menu of delicacies in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s Louvre. The spread consists of super starters like green peas velouté and burrata ice cream, mains of veal sweetbread and Trufe mashed potato, a selection of French cheeses and a range of desserts including yummy French Profiteroles.

If you’re more about the ambience, you’re in luck because Fouquet’s is located at the “most beautiful avenue in the world”.

Designed by 3 Michelin-star Chef Pierre Gagnaire, the menus include local produce, with a good measure of creative flair.

Fouquet’s, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Cultural District, Dhs365 (incl. beverage), Tel. (0) 52 540 6957, @fouquets.abudhabi

Treat the kids to Mini Akibas at Yas Bay

Going against the grain with a childlike spin on its contemporary menu courtesy of mini foodies themselves, Japanese restaurant Akiba Dori has launched Mini Akibas, with its menu introducing childproof, affordable options suitable for your little ones. The non-spicy, nut-free menu has been crafted to cater to little eaters with specialties like Tokyo Neapolitan Pizza, chicken strips and the Graffiti Roll sure to appeal to children. With child-friendly chopsticks and tableware, Akiba is ready to welcome the whole family this weekend.

Dhs45, Akiba Dori, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, (0)4 770 7949, @akibadori

Saturday, July 15

Upshift your tastebuds for the B.I.G – brunch at Garage

With five culinary hubs and eleven beverage taps, this is one big brunch you want to try. Step into the vibrant venue and be welcomed by a global gamut of offerings that will appeal to the cuisine enthusiast in you. Fill your plate with Sicilian bites packed with flavour, Mezze spreads that draw inspiration from our region, tantalising Asian dishes and juicy cuts of meat from the vault. Tap a foot to the funky beats and celebrate the weekend with a B.I.G. bang. You can indulge yourself with Garage’s packages, at AED 320 for the Dry Package, AED 420 for the Spirited Package and AED 589 for the Sparkling Package.

Garage, The W – Yas Island, Saturdays 1:00pm – 4:00pm, (0)2 656 0000, wabudhabidining.com

Melt your stresses away at The Spa, W Abu Dhabi

Everyone’s invited to relax, rejuvenate and treat themselves at The Spa at W Abu Dhabi this summer. Designed to pamper and revitalise, this limited-time offer will be sure to leave guests feeling like a million dirhams. What’s more, you can now book a 60-minute massage of your choice and receive a complimentary 30-minute full body scrub. Sign up for a blissful spa experience, and scrub, glowing bright for the remainder of your summer. With generous discounts on facial treatments to boot, it’s time to book your next visit to The Spa today for a luxurious wellness experience.

The Spa at W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, 11:00am – 9:00pm daily, (0)2 656 0862, @wabudhabi

R is for Rejuvenate this Saturday, at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Relax and rejuvenate at Sense, at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi on Al Maryah Island. Described as an “oasis of luxury”, this spa will immerse you in a rich experience that will ramp up your well-being, engage your senses, and take you on a journey of pure indulgence, ultimately restoring the energy you’ve expended all week long. Packages include the Summer Body Bliss package priced Dhs605 for 60 minutes or a purifying, detoxifying Moroccan Hammam priced at Dhs550 for 60 minutes.

Sense, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, 11:00am – 9:00pm daily. 0(2) 813 5537, rosewoodhotels.com

Sunday, July 16

Five, six, seven eight…you deserve a super rate

Head over to enjoy 8th Hour at the W Abu Dhabi Happy Hour. With unending views of the city’s world-class circuit, you can now unwind and enjoy a great value selection of beverages to wrap up your weekend. Sit back and relax with the best views of the Yas racetrack as you round off your day. With house beverages starting at just AED25, this is the place to be come Sunday.

The 8th hour, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Sun – Friday from 8PM to 11PM, (0)2 656 0000, wabudhabidining.com

Clubbing has a whole new meaning at Angar



Drop by the Curry Club and take your taste buds on a flavourful journey every Sunday evening, as the perfect way to wrap up your weekend. At Dhs94, a platter of four different curries, lentils, a stack of parathas and a bowl of steamed rice at Angar will spice up your Sunday, while the restaurant’s lively vibe and impeccable service will set the tone right for the week ahead.

Curry Club at Angar, the W Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Sundays from 6:00pm – 11:00pm, w.abudhabidining.com

And if you haven’t had your fill of Indian food…

Are you craving Michelin Select-grade food this weekend? Punjab Grill is here to fan the flames of your appetites with its ultimate weekend brunch offer, running a special offer where every group of three get one additional brunch for free. The weekend brunch is a flavourful fusion comprising an abundant grill platter, delectable mains and an assortment of mouthwatering deserts including the mango cheesecake. As well, you can indulge in in bottomless hops, house grapes, and a range of frozen margaritas for three straight hours. The Punjab Grill is a great stop this weekend with three incredible packages to cater to your tastes.

Punjab Grill, Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, Sat-Sun 12:00pm – 4:00pm, (0)50 194 1107, punjabgrill.me