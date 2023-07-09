New week, new things to try…

It’s a new week, and this week, we welcome August. There are plenty of things to check out in the city as usual, and we’ve rounded up 9 of the best activities you might want to pepper into your calendars for an eventful week.

Monday, July 31

Head to Bla Bla’s closing party at JBR

The stylish beach club Bla Bla will be closing temporarily for the summer. We’ll miss them too, but don’t worry – the venue will be hosting a pool party before it goes away for the month of August. From 1pm to 4pm, Bla Bla’s The Final Dip party will feature music from DJ Whtboy and special packages starting from Dhs199 which includes house wine, spirits, beer and soft drinks. You can upgrade to the sparkling package which costs Dhs299 to enjoy prosecco and sparking rosé. Both packages include pool access, sunbeds, towel and water. The venue is open for 21 years and above; booking is mandatory.

Bla Bla Dubai, The Beach, JBR, Monday, July 31, from 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)4 584 4111. @blabladubai

Test your limits with an indoor mountain climbing expedition at Mountain Extreme

Maybe you’re on the lookout for more thrilling summer challenges, and what’s better than doing sports indoors to escape the heat? If you’ve wanted to pick up rock climbing or even if you’re an expert, head over to Mountain Extreme in Al Quoz where you can scale heights on the largest climbing wall in Dubai, or traverse the many bouldering walls around the complex. With 129 bouldering problems, some 127 top rope routes and 14 auto belays, that’s tons to climb for the rest of summer. Bookings are mandatory. Drop-in price (training alone, all equipment provided) is Dhs125.

Mountain Extreme, Al Quoz 3, Mon to Fri noon to 9pm, Sat and Sun 9am to 4pm, Dhs125 (drop-in). Tel: (0)4 236 6040. @mountainextremedxb

Tuesday, August 1

Catch some huge blockbusters with Movie Magic

Reel Cinemas’s summer of magic ran throughout the summer with screenings across its branches at Dubai Mall, Springs Souk and Dubai Marina Mall. Until August 2, not only can you see the latest film releases and tuck into your favourite cinema snacks, but you can also look forward to events including the ‘Haunted Mansion’ premiere, Modesh and Dana visiting At The Top, and even a raffle draw as part of the Movie Magic calendar. Film buffs, keep your eyes peeled as you could be in for a surprise or two with special appearances planned by the cast, unmissable collaborations and more.

Reel Cinemas at Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall and Spring Souk. reelcinemas/offers

Pop over to Dubai Mall and check out Samsung Galaxy’s Open Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

If you’re a loyal iPhone user, then scroll ahead. Or maybe don’t…because Samsung Galaxy’s pop-up market at the Dubai Mall comes to entertain. Celebrating the launch of its new flip phones the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5, the massive Galaxy Open Market will be available to explore and see until Monday, August 28 at the mall’s Star Atrium. Whether you’re a techie or not, there are so many alluring attractions contained within the pop-up Samsung multiverse, that there genuinely is a little something for everyone.

Galaxy Open Market, Star Atrium, Dubai Mall, Thurs July 27 to Mon August 28. samsung.com

Wednesday, August 2

Move your WFH setup to The Coffee Club

If you get to work from home during the week, then why not pursue a change in scenery? Coffee Club definitely provides that working-cafe sort of vibe. There are many locations around the city but our favourite spots include the brand new one at the stunning Dubai Hills Mall and the location at Bluewaters — you’ll get a great view of the Marina towerscape and also be able to take in the JBR beach. If you get there before 11am you can grab the early bird breakfast at Dhs35, which is served from Monday to Friday.

Coffee Club, multiple locations. @thecoffeeclubme

Have a quick business lunch at Boca

No time for a long lunch? If you only have an hour or so away from your desk, then make your way to Boca for a speedy lunch, served from Monday to Thursday. You can choose from a selection of Spanish and Mediterranean-inspired dishes from the daily menu where you will see old lunch favourites and some new dishes made from what is local and in season each week. Prices start at Dhs115 for a two-course meal and Dhs140 for a three-course meal. The menu changes every week, so you can always head back to try something new.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, Dubai, Mon to Thurs, 12pm to 3.30pm. Tel: (0)4 323 1833.boca.ae

Dine and watch the sunset over the creek from NOÉPE

For a date night with a view, make a date with the Park Hyatt’s NOÉPE. It’s got that instant on-holiday vibe, thanks to its whitewashed colour scheme with nautical interiors, and its location perched on the edge of the Marina. As the sun sets, the palm trees light up with twinkly lights, and cosy sofas around the fire pit serve as the ultimate date-night location to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Walk-in is recommended.

NOÉPE, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, daily from 12pm to 12am, walk-in. Tel: (0)4 602 1814, hyatt.com

Thursday, August 3

Grab breakfast at Planet Terra’s newly opened branch

Looking for a hearty vegan breakfast? Popular homegrown vegan eatery Planet Terra has now officially opened its doors to its second location at Ibis World Trade Centre Hotel. The new branch offers both indoor and terrace seating on the hotel’s ground floor and serves up 100 per cent organic and full vegan dishes and beverages that are available for dine-in, grab-and-go, and delivery. The restaurant’s breakfast is served from 8am to 12pm daily, featuring a range of açaí bowls, mushrooms on toast with homemade cashew cream cheese, matcha pancakes with whipped coconut cream, and many more.

Planet Terra, The Greens and World Trade Centre Hotel, open daily 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0)54 306 6000. @planetterra

De-stress with a spa treatment at AWAY

Treat yourself to an end-of-week spacation at W Dubai–The Palm and enjoy a quick pause and unwind. The spa offers a 60-minute treatment where you can select between different options from Detox, De-stress, Go Deep and Reset massages. And what’s more, all through the month of August, AWAY is offering UAE residents 50 per cent off the De-stress and Go Deep Massages. You can also enjoy a post-treatment choice of one main course and one non-alcoholic beverage at WETDECK. Price for the package starts at Dhs599 per person, exclusive of the cabana. The package provides complimentary access to WET, the beach, the indoor gym FIT and the indoor squash courts.

AWAY Spa, W Dubai-The Palm, daily 10am to 10pm, from Dhs599. Tel:(0)4 245 5533. @wdubai

Images: Instagram/Supplied