There’s plenty of fun stuff to keep you busy this summer…

The weekend is here, and if you’re looking for things to do in Abu Dhabi, you’re in the right places. From a new night time pool party to a tasty BBQ, new breakfast spot, and a family day out, there’s something for everyone.

Here are 9 great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Friday July 7

Wind into the weekend with a BBQ

If you’re craving delicious BBQ in Abu Dhabi this weekend, you’re in luck. Yas Acres Golf & Country Club has a selection of mouth-watering offerings lined up, irrespective of when your hunger pangs hit you this weekend. Kick off the weekend in style on Friday night with BBQ Grill & Chill, which serves up a sumptuous spread from 7pm to 10pm for just Dhs99 at Roots Bar & Kitchen. If your little ones are younger than 6 years old, they dine for free.

Roots Bar & Kitchen, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, 7pm to 10pm, Fri, Dhs99. Tel: (0)50 757 4808, viyagolf.com

Cometh the Mezze Hour, cometh the man

Indulge in unparalleled luxury at the Rosewood Abu Dhabi’s Majlis Lounge, which invites Arabic food connoisseurs to try its new ‘Mezze Hour,’ a celebration of fine Arabic cuisine including chart-topping cold mezze dishes such as hummus with tahini, eggplant moutabal, fattoush and more. You can also tuck in to a wide selection of hot mezze, such as melt-in-your-mouth cheese sambousek and fried kibbeh, or savor the traditional shish tawook.

Majlis Lobby Lounge, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, daily 12pm to 8pm. Tel: (0)2 813 5550, rosewoodhotels.com

Get your sports fix at Bridges Bar

Although it is that time of the year, the sporting calendar refuses to sleep, so head on down to Bridges Bar at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr and catch a game of your choice while taking advantage of some great offers. Open 4pm to 2am, on Fridays you can enjoy unlimited house beverages and select menu items for Dhs199.

Bridges Bar, Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, 4pm to 2am, Fridays, Dhs199. Tel: (0)2 654 3238, fairmont.com/abu-dhabi/dining/bridges-bar/

Saturday July 8

Chase the sun at WET Deck

Ladies are invited to WET Deck at the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, every Saturday from 12.30pm to 6pm for poolside fun and gorgeous views. Entry is free with two complimentary drinks, so grab your sunscreen and head on over for a dip in Abu Dhabi’s freshest pool party.

Wet Deck, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, 12.30pm to 6pm, Sat. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, wabudhabidining.com

Meet your heroes at Warner Bros. World

Everyone is invited to experience the best in family friendly entertainment at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, featuring a brand-new live show, exciting fight sequences and beloved DC superheroes including Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman. Inside the plaza, good trumps evil thrice a day in a brand-new stage show featuring the Justice League heroes flexing their powers and protecting Metropolis. Guests can also engage in a captivating Metropolis parade, Hall of Justice, as well as an interactive immersive experience in “Green Lanterns in Training”. For those who’ve grown up alongside some less muscular icons, you can enjoy the Super Looney Dance Party at Cartoon Junction starring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes, all dressed to impress.

Warner Bros. World, Yas Island, daily 11am to 8pm, from Dhs345. wbworldabudhabi.com

Join the breakfast club at Society

Open from as early as 8am, Mamsha Al Saadiyat’s oh-so-pretty Society rolls out a breakfast selection fit for a king (or queen). Served all day on weekends, this is a perfect dining option if you’re a late riser. With striking, fresh interiors that host the milling masses, their breakfast menu features popular favorites including avocado yoghurt with granola and brulée pineapple, an acai bowl with granola, banana, berries and dragon fruit and pistachio pancake with crispy Kunafa and rose honey syrup.

Society, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, 8am to 11pm Sat and Sun. Tel: (0)2 886 7735, @societyuae

Sunday July 9

Indian food comes calling in the Golden hour

There are few tastes as diverse yet balanced as Indian food. Punjab Grill, a renowned Michelin-recognized restaurant at the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, offers its Golden Hour Menu which was crafted to help you beat the heat. The three-course culinary caper includes a savory chaat, appetizers, mouth-watering mains and delicious desserts in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. It’s all yours for Dhs150, daily from 6.30pm to 8pm.

Punjab Grill, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Venetian Village, Khor Al Maqta’a 6.30pm to 8pm daily, Dhs150. Tel: (0)2 449 9839, @punjabgrillabudhabi

It’s all child’s clay

If you have kids aged 5 to 14 years old, you know what it’s like to have an abundance of energy at home, particularly during the summer holidays. Abu Dhabi Pottery has just what you’re looking for, with fun, safe lessons that will mould your little star into a pottery pro. Available 10:30am to 8:30pm from Sunday to Friday, you can have your kids unleashing their creativity for as little as Dhs120 a session.

Abu Dhabi Pottery, Dabbas St Building No. 29, 10.30am to 8.30pm Sun to Fri, closed Sat. Tel: (0)2 666 7079, abudhabipottery.com

On your marks, get set, eat

It’s no secret that Abu Dhabi is experiencing average temperatures of 40 degrees Celsius this week. Fortunately, Taste the Race at the W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island has some exciting activations on offer to help you – and your appetites – cool off. First up, get ready to go on a unique culinary ride inspired by the world’s most famous racetracks, with five delectable cuisines to choose from. Lip-smacking Japanese food awaits you at Nikkei House, sensational Singaporean cuisine at Steam Table, homegrown Emirati treats at Mezza Bar, American eats at Meat Vault and to sweeten the deal, a spread of fine Italian desserts at Tart Van. A three-course menu (lunch and dinner) is priced at Dhs99, a five-course tasting menu is Dhs125 a plate, or the Tap-in package, with unlimited house beverages, is an extra Dhs111 per guest.

W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, daily until September 30. Tel: (0)2 656 0000, wabudhabidining.com