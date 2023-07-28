The capital’s carriers are soaring in a reinvigorated rush…

Abu Dhabi’s airlines are experiencing record growth, and their noses are lifting off with bigger things to come in the future.

For one, Wizz Air, the emirate’s own airline known for jaw-droppingly affordable fares, has ambitious plans to expand with the addition of 250 employees. This headlines a concerted push that is flying in the direction of a fleet that could soon get to double its current size. Current travel routes and connectivity are also in the process of being beefed up, much to the delight of wanderlusts in the capital.

With a 15 per cent year-on-year uptick in its summer passenger load, the carrier is seeing encouraging trends that fuel its desire for sustained growth. The addition of high-demand destinations such as Cyprus, Greece and Central Asia of late, has taken Wizz Air to an impressive 40 destinations.

Abu Dhabi’s growing status as a connectivity hub is touching new heights. Such numbers are positive signs for the UAE’s winged wonders, with other emirates-based airlines also experiencing a catapult effect since the height of the travel slowdown experienced during the pandemic. This follows major announcements in the aviation sector, including Air Arabia’s flights now operating out of the capital, with the introduction of flights to Jordan, Azerbaijan and other high-traffic locations this year.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi’s flagship fleet is flexing its muscle, with its recent announcement regarding the reintroduction of the Airbus A380 into its fleet. The aviation behemoth will be back in the skies, spreading its wings like an albatross to and from London, one of the busiest travel hubs on the planet.

Smooth sailing for the capital? More like high flying. On cruise.