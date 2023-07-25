Al Ain’s own premier retail destination will grow to greater heights…

With you, the customer, at the fore of their redevelopment plans, Al Dar Properties have announced a Dhs500 million retail redevelopment vision, that will include Al Ain’s Al Jimi Mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Jimi Mall Al Ain (@aljimimallalain)

This comes as a big step for the region’s retail and lifestyle destinations, and comes hot on the heels of Abu Dhabi’s Yas Mall undergoing a similar transformation over the past two years.

With the savvy spender’s mall-hopping experience in mind, Al Dar will work towards transforming Al Jimi Mall into your retail destination of choice. It will also work on diversifying the shop and restaurant offering to ensure it satiates customers with a multitude of choices and preferences.

Whether you’re the type to hop on a jet plane and experience retail trends around the world, or the kind who prefers to stay home and observe evolving offerings in your favourite local markets, the redevelopment strategy will aim to align your experience with global retail trends, right here, at home. World-class shopping, entertainment and dining, as well as a fully upgraded façade. Fancy.

Al Jimi Mall, Hamdan bin Mohammed Street, Al Jimi, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)6 00 56 5464, aljimimall.com

Images: Supplied