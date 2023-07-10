Work hard, play harder…

A new week calls for a new list of exciting things to do around the capital city. You know we’ve always got you covered and this week’s round-up is as impressive (as always). From luxury afternoon tea to street food from Japan, a ladies’ night to the tunes of the 80’s and 90’s, Abu Dhabi is where the fun is at this week.

Here are 6 wonderful things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday

Throw it back with a themed ladies’ night at Iris Yas Island

Ladies, looking for the best way to unwind post-work-hours? Every Monday, all the lovely ladies can raise their glasses to the best tunes from the 80s and 90s. Head here at 9pm and enjoy free-flowing drinks all night at Dhs150 and free-flowing drinks till 12am at Dhs100.

Iris Yas Island, Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, every Mon from 9pm, prices start from Dhs100, Tel: (0)55 160 5636, @irisyasisland

Binge on burgers at Stills

Fancy a good burger? Stills, Crowne Plaza Yas Island’s culinary offering is inviting you to have the ultimate burger experience with ‘The Stills Stack’. It’s complete with juicy meat, sauces and all the things a good burger should have. It’s priced at Dhs60 and available in four different flavours.

Stills, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, avail until end of July, from 12.30pm, Dhs60, Tel: (0)2 656 3066, @stillsyasisland

Tuesday

Get active with Al Ain Summer Sports

The third edition of Abu Dhabi Summer Sports has launched in Al Ain as Al Ain Summer Sports, and it’s a great way to have fun while getting fit. Pick from football, padel, basketball, badminton, or volleyball, or you can wear your running shows and have a go at the running track. It’s open to individuals, groups, families and sports enthusiasts of all fitness levels.

Al Ain Summer Sports, Al Khabisi Hall 1, Al Ain Convention Centre, July 8 to Aug 20, daily, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (800) 23 632, adsummersports.ae

Tuck into summer afternoon tea at Ladurée

Luxury French patisserie Ladurée is offering the afternoon tea experience of the season with their curated selection of exquisite pastries, hot beverages, mini burgers, salmon bagels and more. It will cost you Dhs129 for two people and is available daily for you to indulge from 10am to 3pm.

Ladurée, across various locations, daily, 10am to 3pm, at Dhs129 for two, laduree.ae

Wednesday

Do a wine tasting at La Cava

If you’ve got a taste for some good wine, La Cava at Rosewood Abu Dhabi is hosting a unique ‘Wine Exchange’ event. You’ll get to try five specially selected wines by the La Cava sommelier which you can pair with a charcuterie board.

La Cava, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, Tues to Sun, 6pm to 1am, Dhs259 per person, Tel: (0)2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Thursday

Escape to Thailand at Al Qana

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thai Gate (@thai_gate)

Looking to enjoy a fragrant taste of Thailand? Then make your way to Thai Gate at Al Qana. Their speciality is authentic Thai and Japanese flavours, with a strong focus on seafood. The restaurant, home to both indoor and outdoor dining areas, is decorated in earthy green, with pops of neon, jewel tones and colourful artwork.

Thai Gate, Al Qana, Rabdan Area — Al Maqta, daily 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)2 882 2693, @thai_gate

Featured image: Imtiyaz Ali/Unsplash

Images: Supplied