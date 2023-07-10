Fret not, there’s plenty to do this week in the city…

It’s a new week and we’re back with the best of the best things to do in Dubai. Whether you’re on the hunt for a new menu to try or want to take part in a fun masterclass, read ahead for our roundup of eight cool things to do in Dubai this week.

Monday, July 10

Try something new for dinner at 3Fils

If you’re in the mood to try something new for dinner, then head down to 3Fils in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour and taste their exclusive summer menu. Featuring new mains like shrimp scallops kebab (Dhs48), a limited-edition tortilla base truffle, chives and bluefin tuna pizza (Dhs191), Mayura wagyu steak (Dhs250), unagi maki (Dhs52) and a feuilletine base cheesecake (Dhs48) topped with a cream mousse, drizzled with berry jam and served with a scoop of lotus ice cream as dessert. The restaurant also has a summer drink called ume daio (Dhs39), which literally translates to plum rhubarb. The items are available daily for lunch and dinner throughout July.

3Fils, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, open daily for lunch and dinner. Tel: (0)4 333 4003. 3fils.com. Enjoy a wellness massage at The Address Downtown View this post on Instagram A post shared by Address Hotels + Resorts (@addresshotels) Treat yourself to a 45-minute bespoke massage at The Address Downtown. It includes a complimentary 15-minute vibra-healing session, which uses gentle vibrations and sound frequencies to restore balance and harmony within the body. The offer costs Dhs450 for one session and it is valid until July 30. The Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, until July 30, Dhs450 per person.Tel: (0)4 436 8750. addresshotels.com

Tuesday, July 11

Go for a business lunch at At.mosphere

Fancy a quick 45-minute lunch? Pop by At.mosphere at Burj Khalifa to tuck into a two or three-course meal with At.mosphere’s Quick Fix Luncheon deal. The menu offers dishes like wagyu croquettes, wild sea bass and a decadent dessert selection, including Parisian flan. The luncheon runs from 12pm to 2.30pm, Monday to Friday. Pay Dhs250 per person for two courses and Dhs300 per person for three courses- with a choice of three each for starter, main and dessert.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, valid Mon to Fri, 12pm to 2.30pm, two courses Dhs250, three courses Dhs300. Tel:(0)4 888 3828.

Shine at glow-in-the-dark minigolf

Too warm to head to the golf course? Why not play some minigolf indoors, instead? Test your competitive spirits by heading to 3D Backlight Minigolf on JBR where it’s dark (and cool) no matter what time of the day. Split into three rooms, you’ll make your way around themed mini-golf rooms lit up with 3D, neon paintings to further test your skills.

3D Backlight Minigolf, Bahar Plaza, JBR, daily 12pm to 1am, Dhs110. Tel: (0)4 565 7621. 3d-backlight-minigolf.ae

Wednesday, July 12

Attend a wine and cocktails masterclass at St Regis Downtown

Luxury hotel brand St Regis Downtown Dubai is offering wine enthusiasts to try a new natural wine masterclass. Launching on Wednesday, July 12 at Hayal, the hotel’s fine-dining Turkish Middle Eastern hotspot, the masterclasses will be led by Head Sommelier, Christiaan Olivier. Guests can expect to be taken on an immersive journey to understand wine production methods and taste the distinct characteristics and flavours that set the wines apart. The hotel is also offering cocktail masterclasses under the guidance of mixologists where guests can learn to concoct their own interesting combinations. The natural wine masterclass is Dhs350 per person and the cocktail masterclass is Dhs195 per person. It’s available on selected dates through the summer.

St.Regis Downtown, Marasi Drive, select dates, natural wine masterclass Dhs350, cocktail masterclass Dhs195, booking advised. Tel: (0)4 512 5555. @hayaldubai

Enjoy an all-day breakfast at Dukkan El Baba

Can’t get enough of breakfast? Then pop by Dukkan El Baba, a Lebanese family-run restaurant that serves breakfast all day long. The restaurant’s Dhs44 breakfast platter offers a choice of four dishes from fatteh to foul, eggs with Aleppo pepper and cheese to avocado sandwiches. Dukkan El Baba is open all days of the week, from 9am to 4pm.

Dukkan El Baba, Thuraya Telecom, Mon to Sun, 9am to 4pm, all day breakfast platter Dhs44. Tel:(0)4 344 0140. @dukkanelbaba

Thursday

Burger and shake it out to the weekend with Black Tap

This summer, Black Tap, the creators of the infamous CrazyShake is offering a delectable meal combo. Every Thursday, you can enjoy one of Black Tap’s signature burgers along with a shake or beer at a rate of Dhs99. The offer is valid all day on Thursdays at Black Tap locations across Dubai.

Black Tap, several locations, every Thursday, burger and shake (or beer) at Dhs99. @blacktapdubai.

Get your active on at Gymnation

Prefer to work out when there’s no one else in the gym? GymNation in Al Quoz is open 24 hours, so you can work up a sweat at any hour of the day. Memberships start from a value of Dhs199 and include access to over 200 classes.

Gymnation, multiple locations, Dhs75 per class, membership rates start from Dhs199 per month.gymnation.ae

