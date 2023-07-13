Sponsored: Explore a major new art exhibition, creative workshops for children and adults, the magical Rain Room, and more…

If you’re looking for a culture dose, there’s no better emirate to be in than Sharjah – the cultural hub of the UAE. Perfect to visit with both family and friends, there’s plenty to explore across heritage areas and contemporary art spaces at Sharjah Art Foundation.

As well as the much-awaited new exhibition, visitors can enjoy a number of exciting activities including the magical Rain Room, find their zen in the sunken garden café, and unleash their inner Picasso with an array of summer courses.

Here are all the happenings across Sharjah Art Foundation this summer:

Al Mureijah Art Spaces

Above: In the Heart of Another Country, 2022. Installation view: Deichtorhallen Hamburg. Image courtesy of Deichtorhallen Hamburg. Photo: Henning Rogge

At Al Mureijah Art Spaces, visitors can explore a number of galleries showcasing works by pioneering artists as part of In the Heart of Another Country – a not-to-be-missed exhibition about exploring home, presenting over 150 works by more than 60 artists across three generations, all from Sharjah Art Foundation Collection.

In the Heart of Another Country, Galleries 1 to 6, Al Mureijah Art Spaces, July 15 to September 24. Free admission, book exhibition here: ticket.sharjahart.org

Rain Room Sharjah

Above: Random International, Rain Room, 2012.Exhibited at Sharjah Art Foundation, 2018. Image courtesy of Sharjah Art Foundation

If you’re missing the drops of water trickling all around you – Rain Room Sharjah is the perfect spot to head to – without the worry of getting wet. Fueled by Sharjah Art Foundation, Rain Room Sharjah is a permanent installation that will allow you to walk through the rain without getting soaked. Take the whole family and walk away with some cool photos to share. Book here.

Summer school

Above: Workshop for making tie-dye T-shirts, Focal Point 2020. Learning Programme for Children, Bait Obaid Al Shamsi, Arts Square, 2020. Image courtesy Sharjah Art Foundation. Photo: Shanavas Jamaluddin

Sharjah Art Foundation’s summer school, taking place from July 8 to August 28, is suitable for adults and children from the age of three years old. From photography to pottery, jewellery-making to storytelling, the workshops will be led by local artists at multiple venues across Sharjah. Find out more here: sharjahart.org

