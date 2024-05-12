12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend: May 10 to 12

Happy weekend, Dubai…

The search for the best things to do in Dubai at the weekend isn’t exactly the easiest endeavour. Why? Because there are so many options – like amazing art exhibitions, a movie night under the stars, new pop-ups, free fitness classes, workshops, live performances, and more.

Without further ado, here is our shortlist of 12 brilliant things to do in Dubai this weekend:

Friday, May 10

Get some retail therapy

For summer holiday shopping, look no further than Odette, a pop-up concept store showcasing a selection of homegrown brands including chic swimwear brand Suncillo, cruelty-free inclusive cosmetic brand CTZN Cosmetics, stylish sunglasses label Philo Eyewear, statement handbags from L’afshar, and more. The pop-up is taking place daily, from 12pm to 8pm, until May 14 at Upside Living, Business Bay.

Odette, Upside Living, Business Bay, until May 14. 12pm to 8pm daily. @upside.dxb

Don’t miss this beachside food festival

If you’re a foodie, what better way to start your weekend than by at Dubai’s iconic Etisalat Beach Canteen, which ends this weekend on Sunday, May 7. Visitors can expect over 50 food trucks across different areas such as Street Food Walk, Beach BBQ, and Tasty Quarter, as well as workshops, wellness and exercise classes, endless entertainment for all ages, cooking demonstrations from top chefs, and more. Entry to the beach festival is free but some workshops may charge. From cake decorating to tie-dye workshops, you can book your classes online in advance.

Jumeirah Beach, behind Sunset Mall, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. April 19 to May 7. 4pm to midnight. Free entry. @beachcanteenofficial

Saturday, May 11

Join a free fitness class

Homegrown skincare brand SMPL Skin is hosting a free workout class – exclusively for men – this Saturday at DIFC’s fitness studio, 1Rebel. The Reshape full body and abs workout sessions, led by Callum Nichols, will take place at 8.15am and 9.15am. Spaces are limited so be sure to sign up here: smpl.skin. All participants will receive a free goody bag with SMPL Skin products to try.

1Rebel, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, Dubai. Saturday, May 11, 8.15 and 9.15am. Tel:(0)4 324 0663. @1rebel_uae

See these 90s music legends live

Shaggy and Blackstreet will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena this May. You will know Shaggy for iconic hits including Angel, It Wasn’t Me, and Boombastic. The iconic Reggae legend has been in the game since the 90s when he won his first Grammy for Best Reggae Album, on the album Boombastic. He will be joined by the iconic R&B group Blackstreet known for hits including No Diggity, Don’t Leave Me, and, (Money Can’t) Buy Me Love. Read more here.

Shaggy and Blackstreet, Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Dubai, May 11, tickets start fom Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Try cake decorating

This cute artisanal bakehouse space in Al Quoz is the perfect place for a wholesome, sweet date, where you can learn how to decorate cakes together and spend some quiet, one-on-one time. Learn the basics of cake decorating and piping techniques with their deliciously moreish mini lunchbox cakes. There’s a bunch of workshops happening at regular intervals, and the next one will be on Saturday, May 11, from 10.30am to 11.45am, priced at Dhs210 per person.

Rise Bakehouse, Al Quoz, Dubai. Saturday, May 11, 10.30am and 12.30am. Dhs210. rise-bakehouse.com

Party on the sand

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and get ready for the ultimate party on the sand at Dubai’s iconic beach club, Twiggy, this Saturday. As the sun sets on the season, Twiggy will come alive with the infectious energy of Joezi, Enzo Siffredi, and Baqabo. From 10am until late, the venue will open its doors, inviting guests to arrive early and indulge in their favourite dishes from Twiggy’s Mediterranean a la carte menu, while sipping on crisp glasses of rose and craft cocktails, perfect for enjoying while basking in the sunshine. Bookings can be made here: sevenrooms.com

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek, 10am til late, Saturday May 11. Tel: (0)4 602 1105. twiggy.ae

Dance the night away

Atlantis, The Palm is set to host one of the world’s biggest DJs as Martin Garrix headlines an epic open-air concert this weekend. Marking the return of Atlantis Live, a mega live music series at the iconic resort, Martin Garrix will perform an unmissable set on Saturday May 11. Backdropped by the Dubai skyline and dramatic Palm Island, guests will be able to dance the night away to Garrix’ signature high-octane set of floor-filling tunes and mind-blowing visuals.

Atlantis Live presents Martin Garrix, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 8pm, Saturday May 11, from Dhs300. platinumlist.net/. @atlantisthepalm

Sunday, May 12

Get a culture fix

Art gallery-meets-coffee shop The Warehouse, Al Quoz, presents ‘Intersections: Tracing Origins,’ an exhibition curated by DiarBid and featuring 18 talented artists from the region. Running from May 11 to May 23, explore inspiring art pieces that delve into themes of cultural interconnectedness, identity, and environmental narratives. Don’t miss out.

The Warehouse, 57 Goshi Warehouses, Al Quoz, Dubai, May 11 to May 23. @the.warehouse.ae

Watch a movie under the stars

Heading to the cinema this weekend? Consider something different and head to the rooftop of the Galleria Mall to catch a movie under the stars at Vox Moonlight. The open-air cinema, which closes for the season on Monday, May 13, recently had a glow-up and offers different seating options including private cabanas, comfortable loungers and bean bags. From The Fall Guy, starring the dream Hollywood pairing of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, to Kung Fu Panda starring Jack Black, book your spots here.

VOX Moonlight, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, @voxcinemas

Taste your way around this foodie event

Experience the best of Dubai’s supper club scene with nine incredible chefs teaming up with Neighbourhood Food Hall vendors for a weekend of foodie fun. The line-up includes chef Vikram from ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau and Singaporean concept Shiok, chef Kuv from Kuv’s Secret Supper Club and Streetery, and chef Abigail from Tacos with K and The Meating Room. Join on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 11.30pm to try a dish from each culinary pairing for just Dhs39 per ticket.

Neighbourhood Food Hall, Motor City, Dubai. Daily, 12pm to 11.30pm. @neighbourhoodfoodhalls

Get some R&R

Samadhi, Jumeirah’s zen wellness space features two types of yoga studios, Reflect, with infrared heaters, and Connect, which extends into the garden; as well as a sauna, stunning outdoor pool, ice bath, hair therapy rooms, sanctuary garden, wholesome café, and a shop. Inviting guests to come for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the clean eatery serves wholesome mains, smoothie bowls, vegan-friendly dishes, salads, detox juices, coffee, matcha, homemade truffles, and more. From sound healing to candle lit yin yoga, book your class for this weekend here: samadhi-wellness.com

Samadhi Wellness, 491b Jumeirah St, Jumeirah 3, Dubai. Tel:(0)4 323 5354. samadhi-wellness.com / @samadhimywellness

