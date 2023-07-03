A hangry you is never a patient you…

Barbie Combo at Café 302

Image: supplied

On the ground level of Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana on Hamdan Street, Café 302 is a quaint, beautifully secluded and airy café that puts out a generous breakfast selection, and lists an impressive menu of lunch and dinner offerings. Conveniently located downtown, the 302 brings to you its new and delicious Barbie Combo. Featuring a colourful, yet healthy beetroot and quinoa burger, fries, salad and a strawberry milkshake for Dhs79, this will help make the wait easier before you see your favourite blonde haired, blue eyed character on the silver screen.

Café 302, Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Hamdan St, Abu Dhabi. Dhs79. Tel: (0) 2 610 6688, rotana.com/almahaarjaanbyrotana

EL&N, Yas Bay

Image: supplied

When we visited EL&N’s new café in Yas Bay earlier this week, there is no question that we felt like we’d walked into a Barbie world. This famous brand, renowned the world over for its ability to have you whipping out your smartphone before you bite into their regal spread of cakes, pastries and more, is right by the Etihad arena and one you will not miss unless you’re like those of us looking at their phones and walking along the sidewalk. Wash your indulgences down with a long list of shakes, coffee and teas – when you’re not shooting for the’gram, that is, or watching a Barbie teaser.

EL&N café, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, 10am to 12am, daily. Tel: (0)2 883 9395, ae.elnlondon.com

Palm’s Cafe

Image: What’s on archive

Also a big hit among ‘grammers, Palm’s Café will appeal to fan of the blockbuster franchise in you, with a ‘couple’ of different things making you feel like a Barbie girl (or guy). Starting with a pink sign welcoming you out front, pink coffee cups, pink pasta and pink tablecloths perk up your dining experience. You’re in good hands at Palm’s Café, while you wait just a little bit longer for the movie release.

Palm’s café, Al Maarid Capital Centre, Embassies District, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0) 2 546 3535, @palmsae