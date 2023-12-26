It’s a lifestyle…

When it comes to breakfast places in Dubai, we really are spoiled for choice. However, these positively pink cafes are perfect for your next get-together with the gals. It doesn’t have to be super early but we do love a breakfast date.

Here is a list of positively pink cafes in Dubai…

Love Vibe Cafe

We love a female-owned business, especially one that appreciates the need for healthy food that tastes as good as it looks. This is the ultimate place for you to kick back and hang with your favourite gal pals. They offer an unlimited breakfast from the cafe’s curated menu and includes one drink and one dessert. It’s avalable from 8am until 12pm on weekdays and until 4pm on weekends. Do note, the Al Wasl branch has closed down but will be relocating soon.

Vibe Cafe, Gate Avenue, DIFC, open Mon to Sun 8am to 11pm, Tel: (800) 8423, vibeuae.com, @vibeuae

Nabi Cafe

This Iraqi cafe and lounge found in Business Bay is a slightly lesser-known place to head to… but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still absolutely fabulous. With pink floral walls, pink down to the crockery and food it is a pink lover’s paradise. They also serve shisha.

Nabi Cafe, The Wharf Tower, Business Bay, open daily 10am to 2am. Tel:(0)4 580 1666 @nabi.cafe

Saya Brasserie Cafe

Breakfast but make it fashionable at Saya. There are four branches around Dubai, in Citywalk, Wasl 51, Nakheel Mall and Dubai Hills. The cafe is sure to be a beautiful backdrop to shoot some candid’s before you tuck into some really good food. Flaky croissants and tasty toasties are on the menu along with delectable lotus pancakes and brioche crunchy French toast.

Saya Brasserie Cafe, various locations around Dubai and timings vary, sayacafe.ae, @saya.brasserie

La Petite Ani

At the helm of La Petite Ani, you will find the mastermind chef Izu. Little sister to La Maison Ani by Chef Izu, this cafe in DIFC is a tastefully pink cafe that sings all things Barbie.

La Petite Ani, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Mon to Fri 8am to 10pm, Sat to Sun 9am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 52 176 7013 . @lapetiteanibychefizu

EL&N

This London based cafe is one of the most Instagram worthy cafes out there. If you’re not sure where to go for a late morning breakfast, this is the perfect place to head down to with the girls and enjoy everything that EL&N has to offer. Their breakfast menu is endless, with sweet and savoury options as well as their famously beautiful beverages from lattes to frappes and much more.

EL&N, Gate Village, DIFC, open daily Sun to Thurs 8am to 12am, Fri and Sat 8am to 2am, Tel: (0)4 770 0222, @elan_cafe

Bounty Beets

Bounty Beets is one of Dubai’s favourites, which makes it the perfect place for you and the girlies to enjoy brekkie over the weekday. The rise and shine package costs Dhs89 which includes one tea or coffee, a main and a mini dish.

Bounty Beets, Le Meridien Dubai and Mina Seyahi, Dubai, Dhs89 for rise and shine breakfast, Mon to Fri 8am to 12pm, Tel: (0)4 511 7373, bountybeets.com, @bountybeets

Flamingo Room by tashas Dubai

Sleek, chic and utterly classy Flamingo Room located in Jumeirah Al Naseem is the perfect spot to head to if you’re after a beautiful venue that serves up delicious dishes. One of the best parts? They’re licensed, which turns your breakfast into a champagne and orange juice kind of affair.

Flamingo Room, Jumeirah Al Naseem, open daily, Mon to Sun 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 244 7278 @flamingoroomae

Circle Cafe

While it isn’t pink everywhere you look at Circle’s array of Dubai cafes, it certainly uses pink as one of its main accent colours. Circle Cafe is a wallet-friendly but absolutely lovely cafe to head to with your crew. On weekends they offer an all-you-can-eat breakfast that has all of the quintessential breakfast items from avo on toast, to a full English and beyond for only Dhs69. If you’re looking for a pink meal, try out the beetroot hummus and avocado on toast – it’s tasty and looks good on your Insta feed.

Circle Cafe, various locations across the UAE, all-you-can-eat breakfast, Sat and Sun from 8am to 4pm, Dhs69 per person. @circlecafe.ae

