If you’ve been dreaming of packing your bags for an escape this summer, whether you’re thinking near or far it’s time to stop dreaming and start booking. From May 1 to September 30, JA Resorts & Hotels is offering discounts of up to 40 per cent on stays across all of its properties with the ‘Summer JAcation Retreat’.

Whether you’re looking for an action-packed staycation at JA The Resort, a weekend mini-break in the city at JA Ocean View Hotel or The Manor by JA, or retreating to the Hatta hills at JA Hatta Fort Hotel for a pet-friendly escape with your nearest and dearest, the brand’s collection of Dubai properties awaits. But the 40 per cent off isn’t just valid on JA Resorts & Hotels’ hotels in Dubai. The brand is also the luxury operator behind swoon-worthy island resorts in the Maldives and the Seychelles; JA Manafaru and JA Enchanted Island Resort respectively. All located just a four hour flight from Dubai, golden beaches, turquoise waters, and luxury spoils await.

That’s not all. As part of the offer, kids up to 12 years old get to stay and dine for free this summer. So, you’ve got yourself an unforgettable family escape that won’t break the bank.

And it’s valid on stays right through until September 30, so even if you plan to check-in a little later in the summer, you can still take advantage of these wallet-friendly rates.

To further enhance your getaway, there are multiple discounts on dining and experiences across the hotels, which differ depending on which property you’re headed to. But whether you’re staycationing or vacationing, JA invites you to do more, while treating yourself for less.

