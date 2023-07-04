It’s giving summer…

As the temperatures continue to rise this summer, head to Crowne Plaza Yas Island to cool down with its all-new pool and beach pass offer.

Located on one of the most premium luxury destinations in the capital, it is the address for all things fun and fancy and the spot to be to truly enjoy the UAE summers. Surrounded by sand and sea, Yas Island gives you a true taste of island life.

And if you want to soak up the sun, get a tan, refresh and rejuvenate or just spend a day with family and friends, head to this buzzing Abu Dhabi destination starting July 5.

Vacation season calls for some kicking back, relaxing and pool frolicking, but not without the dining options to match it.

Want to stay fueled during your splashing good time? Take note, your cool refreshing dip will include some delicious sips and bites which you can enjoy with food and beverage credit available when you purchase a pass.

The details

The offer starts from July 5 and is redeemable not just during the week, but also on the weekends. Here are the prices:

Weekdays

Tickets are priced at Dhs200 on weekdays with fully redeemable food and beverage credit. Passes for children ages six to 12 years are priced at Dhs100. Children five years and under enter for free. Valid from 6pm to 10pm.

Weekends

Tickets are priced at Dhs275 on weekends and are fully redeemable in Sundowner Pool Bar only. Passes for children ages six to 12 years are priced at Dhs140. Children five years and under enter for free. Valid from 6pm to 10pm.

For more information, reach out to the team on 02 656 3000.

Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, from July 5, avail daily, Tel: (02) 656 3000, ihg.com

Images: Supplied by Crowne Plaza Yas Island