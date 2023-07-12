Stunning and delicious…

Summer is upon us and it seems that many of the Dubai residents have decided to stay in the city for the sweltering months. There’s a certain calm and allure to staying in Dubai for the summer. That also means finding places to check out for lunch. Which is why we have decided to round up 8 beautiful restaurants for a summery lunch in Dubai.

Here are 8 of the most beautiful restaurants that are perfect for a summery lunch in Dubai

Alici

If you can’t make it to Italy for the summer then at the very least you should treat yourself to a gorgeous lunch at Alici. This Italian is light and airy inside with turquoise and lemon-yellow accents scattered around the venue. Enjoy the fresh seafood bar and delight in the meatiest oysters paired with a crisp glass of white wine or Champagne.

Alici, Bluewaters Island, open Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm and 5pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 275 2577 @alicidubai

The Artisan

Another stunning Italian, this time nestled in the hustle and bustle of DIFC. Upon entry the interiors are sleek and fresh with white linen clothes that drape delicately over the tables. The Artisan has launched a specially curated summer menu. Expect gorgeous dishes including beef carpaccio, a summery risotto with buffalo mozzarella and tomato, and countless other fantastic delights.

The Artisan, Waldorf Astoria, DIFC, open Mon to Sun 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 338 8133 @theartisandubai

Byron Bathers Club

This quintessentially Australian restaurant is not only a wonderful addition to the Palm Jumeirah shoreline but it also happens to be a beautiful venue for a summery lunch. Fresh seafood, great drinks and of course vibes that are immaculate. And what’s more, their ladies’ night offer means the Sheila’s can enjoy unlimited wine and sangria for only Dhs99 on Thursdays.

Byron Bathers Club, open Sun to Thu 9am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 323 7378 @byronbathersclub

Ce La Vi

Where better to head to for lunch than a sky-high restaurant with the most beautiful views of the Burj Khalifa? Ce La Vi is the perfect venue to gather your friends and enjoy a summery lunch. Get ready for a summery set menu that features three courses of only the best at Ce La Vi. Priced at Dhs140 per person it makes for an easy excuse to head out for lunch.

Ce La Vi, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, lunch from Mon to Fri 12pm to 3pm, Dhs140 per person. Tel: (0)4 582 6111 @celavidubai

Couqley

While we still love and appreciate the roots the Couqley JLT has laid down for the brand. There is something especially chic about Couqley Downtown. Step into France and perch on the air-conditioned terrace for a really Provencial feel lunch. The set summer menu features a variety of dishes including countryside roast chicken, and artichoke tartare.

Couqley, various branches in Dubai. Set menu from Dhs369 per person. @couqleyuae

Flamingo Room

Perfectly pink and pristine. Flamingo Room is a gem in Jumeriah Al Naseem that you’re missing out on if you haven’t visited. Get your gang together and head over to enjoy the serenity and sublime food that awaits. We recommend you try out the butternut carpaccio and the corn and burrata ravioli.

Flamingo Room, Jumeirah Al Naseem, open daily from 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 244 7278 @flamingoroomuae

Koko Bay

Perched on the shores of West Palm Beach, Koko Bay is not just one for sinking your toes in the sand and enjoying the ocean. Their food menu is also pretty fantastic. Sit inside to beat the heat and enjoy a wonderful lunch complete with their must-try pulled duck lettuce cups and the edamame, water chestnut and truffle dim sum.

Koko Bay, West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, Mon to Fri 10am to midnight, Sat and Sun 8am to midnight. Tel: (04) 5723444. @kokobayuae

Tago Mago

This venue has taken the internet and Dubai by storm. If you’re looking for a gorgeous lunch spot that is chic summery and all-around amazing, we cannot recommend Tago Mago enough. The Mediterranean-inspired menu paired with the stunning orange and pink interiors makes for a beautiful day out.

Tago Mago, Azure Residences, Palm Jumeirah, 10am to sunset beach, 10am to 1am restaurant. Tel: (0)4 832 6620, @tagomagodubai

Images: Supplied