It’s one of the most significant pieces you’ll ever wear. Here’s where to say ‘I do’ to your wedding dress in Dubai…

If you’re wedding planning in Dubai, whether you’re saying I do here or abroad, one of the most important parts of wedding planning is finding your dream dress. Luckily, the city has several bridal boutiques stocking an array of designer dresses. From cinderella-style to boho bridal gowns here are 6 bridal boutiques to shop for your wedding dress in Dubai.

The Bridal Showroom Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheBridalShowroomDubai (@thebridalshowroomdubai)

For more than a decade, The Bridal Showroom has been welcoming brides to search for their dream dress. The light and airy boutique is located in JLT, and stocks an extensive collection of designers from all over the world. From decadent couture dresses to designers that specialise in more stripped back looks, you’re encouraged to try on an array of dresses, whether you arrive with a style in mind or not. You’ll need to book an appointment beforehand, and you’re welcome to bring friends and family with you to help make those all-important decision. If you decide on a dress, re-sizing and hemming are free of charge, with all other alternations available as add-ons. The Bridal Showroom only sells wedding dresses, you can’t rent them.

The Bridal Showroom, Suite 901, Jumeirah Business Centre 2, JLT, 11am to 9pm daily except Tuesday. Tel: (0)4 457 9400, thebridalshowroom.com

Contessa Bridal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CONTESSA (@contessadubai)

A luxurious bridal boutique in the heart of City Walk, Contessa Bridal stocks gowns that are designed with added wow-factor. You can get in touch with the bridal consultation team before your appointment so they know exactly what you’re looking for, with appointments available to be made free of charge. The dazzling array of designers available at Contessa include Justin Alexander, Ricca Sposa, Grace Taylor, Oksana Mukha and Lillian West, all available to try on in the showroom. When you make the appointment, you’ll have the space to yourself to ensure you have plenty of opportunity to discover all the different wedding dress styles.

Contessa Bridal, City Boulevard 2, Al Salam Street, City Walk, daily 10am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 364 9280, contessabridal.com Esposa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esposa Wedding & Evening Dresses (@esposagroup) One of the most popular bridal boutiques in Dubai, you can expect to wait up to two months for an appointment at Esposa. There’s a separate store for those looking to rent their wedding dress and another for those planning to purchase, and the two are located next to each other in Jumeirah. Offering every bride-to-be a one-stop shop to find her perfect wedding look, from her dream gown to her wedding shoes, accessories and bridesmaids dresses, at Esposa you can browse an array of designers that create dresses of varying styles and price tags, as well as Esposa’s own couture line, Plume by Esposa. Esposa Privé, Villa 4 – Jumeirah 106, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah 1, 11.30am to 8.30pm Sat to Thurs, 1pm to 10pm Fri. Tel: (0)56 264 3694

Esposa, Villa 7 – Jumeirah Beach Road, Jumeirah 1, 11.30am to 8.30pm Sat to Thurs, 1pm to 10pm Fri. Tel: (0)56 445 2856, esposagroup.com

Ginger and Poppy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ginger & Poppy Bridal (@gingerandpoppybridal)

Designed for the modern bride, an array of contemporary independent designers can be found at Ginger and Poppy. This by-appointment bridal boutique is located near the Bentley Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road features designers such as Australia-born Made With Love, Halfpenny London and New York designer Alexandra Greco. Dress prices range between Dhs8,000 and Dhs20,000, with many around the Dhs10,000 to Dhs12,000 mark. Bridal appointments are chargeable, but you’ll get the fee back against your wedding dress if you do buy from Ginger and Poppy. All dresses are made to order and they don’t offer alternations in-house, but you can arrange them with a recommended tailor.

Ginger and Poppy, Shop No. 9, Al Asmawi Building, Sheikh Zayed Road, Umm Al Sheif, 12pm to 9pm Tues to Fri, 10am to 5.30pm Sat, closed Sun and Mon. Tel: (0)58 529 6689, gingerandpoppybridal.com

Vanila Wedding Boutique

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanila Wedding Boutique Dubai (@vanilastudiodubai)

Since 2008 brides have been saying yes to the dress at Vanila Studio, found in JLT’s Cluster N. They don’t offer rentals so this is only for brides looking to buy, but they do stock an array of European designers retailing both dresses and accessories. Dress prices start from Dhs5,000 and the extensive array of designers create dresses for traditional religious ceremonies to boho beach weddings, ball gowns and even short dresses for those looking for something a little different. You have the option to book the full studio out for you and three friends if you want the place to yourselves, and additional services offered include alterations before the big day, and dress restoration afterwards too.

You&I

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You&I Bridal Boutique (@youandi_bridal)

The product of British founder Hollie Briant’s passion to bring more independent, contemporary bridal designers to Dubai, You&I opened as a by-appointment bridal boutique in January 2023. Every appointment is taken by Hollie, who’s handpicked the nine designers you’ll find in the boutique. You’re encouraged to bring a friend or two, come with an open mind, and try your way around the neat rails of gowns. The array of designers all specialise in modern, chic designs, and hail from the USA, Australia and Canada, and the boutique also stocks an array of beautiful accessories and bridesmaid gowns. Once you’ve picked your dream dress and it arrives, you can also arrange an appointment with You&I’s in-house seamstress to make those final adjustments. Appointments start from Dhs150, which you can then redeem against your dress if you decide to buy at You&I

You&I, Business Central Towers, Dubai Internet City, timings vary. Tel: (0)56 404 6194, youandibridal.com

Images: Instagram/ Supplied